Relax and Revitalize in a New Lounger That Gently Sways Users Into a 20-Minute Power Nap

SWAY Loungers are great additions to a spa or for private use.
Relaxation and rest is key to any wellness program.
The SWAY's pendulum was studied and shown to improve HRV, causing users to fall asleep quickly.
KLAFS USA launches the SWAY Sleep Lounger, delivering a stylish, comfortable, & laboratory-tested napping solution for the home, office, spa or wellness center
The SWAY's movement blurs your perception of time and space, relaxes your muscles, slows down your breathing, quiets your mind, and promotes physical and mental recovery.”
— KLAFS USA
UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of sleep for our overall wellness is undeniable. We’re constantly bombarded with articles about the importance of a good night’s sleep for overall health and told that lack of sleep is associated with serious health issues, including increased risk of heart disease, depression, weight gain, inflammation, and sickness. Not to mention lack of concentration, focus and reaction time. All the “how-to” articles talk about tactics for getting more ZZZs at night, but what about getting a good, old-fashioned afternoon nap?
A quick 15- to 20-minute nap can alleviate nighttime tossing and turning while providing some of the benefits of a full night’s rest. Naps have long been a staple in many cultures—no one frowns upon a “siesta” in Spain and, in Japan, power naps in the middle of the workday are encouraged for improving performance. It turns out, nodding off after lunch (or taking a well-timed nap that works with your circadian rhythm) not only improves the brain’s ability to learn and be creative, but it can also make up for a previous night’s sleep loss*.
The SWAY Sleep Lounger
KLAFS USA's SWAY Sleep Lounger is designed to soothe users into a relaxing short nap with a gentle oscillating movement that has been engineered to simulate a sway of 7.5 meters, the optimum frequency for synchronizing and slowing the brain waves. The SWAY’s pendulum swing was tested and studied at the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, where users were monitored and shown to have significantly improved Heart Rate Variability (HRV) within moments of lying down, causing sleep to take hold faster.
Benefits of the SWAY’s Pendulum Movement
- Blurs perception of time and space
- Relaxes muscles relax
- Slows down breathing
- Quiets the mind
- Promotes physical and mental recovery
The SWAY Sleep Lounger is made-to-order in the KLAFS’ factory in Germany and is available in six colors (white, beige, taupe, cognac, chocolate and black). The lounger features a high-quality viscoelastic foam layer for an optimal fit to the body’s contours. The firmly padded layer is covered with waterproof, high-quality synthetic leather, with stitching in contrasting colors. The oscillating movement is provided by specially engineered kinematics, laser-precision components and high-grade, long-lasting deep groove ball bearings.
The SWAY is an addition to an at-home wellness suite, commercial spa, fitness center/gym, or as a stand-alone wellness station for rest and recovery at a conference or trade show. It can also be deployed as a workplace wellness amenity for promoting creativity and concentration during the workday. To learn more about the SWAY, visit www.klafsusa.com/sway; email info@klafsusa.com for commercial pricing.
About KLAFS USA
KLAFS USA is a collaboration between German-based KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG, the market leader for saunas, steam rooms and thermal room accessories, and Design for Leisure USA, specialists in the creation of award-winning hydrothermal spa and wellness environments for both residential and commercial clients. The collaboration was formed with the mission to provide the highest quality system-built hydrothermal solutions to North American wellness seekers. To learn more about ready-made and customized sauna solutions by KLAFS and available exclusively from Design for Leisure, visit www.klafsusa.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
Contact
Cassandra Cavanah
Cavanah Communications
+1 818-397-4630
email us here