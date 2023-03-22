McKinney Parents Sue Durham School Services and Bus Driver Over Negligence Claims
McKinney ISD parents filed a lawsuit for at least $1 million after a bus driver diverted from the regular bus route
The parents of 13 elementary school students are suing Durham School Services, McKinney ISD, and the bus driver for over $1 million after they were not taken on their routine bus route home. The lawsuit claims that the bus driver "willfully" detained the students.
— Kim Jones Penepacker, lead case lawyer
The driver, Isabel Doe, whose last name is unknown, was supposed to drive from McClure Elementary School to Creekview Estates, a neighborhood that is only 1.5 miles away from the school. Instead, the students were driven to Allen before finally stopping on U.S. 75 near Stacy Road and returning to the intended route.
The lawsuit goes on to state that as a direct result of this incident, the children on the bus suffered several different heat-related injuries, including heat rashes, hives, vomiting, and excessive sweating. In addition, the suit claims the children were traumatized from fearing they were being kidnapped.
The bus company allegedly attempted to contact the driver but said they could not reach her due to a defect in the communication system. Furthermore, Geoff Anderson, the chief accountability officer for McKinney ISD, said in an email sent to the parents that the driver was new to the afternoon bus route, which led to her mistakenly diverting from the regular route. However, it is still unclear whether it was a technological malfunction or a deliberate act by the driver.
“The parents of these students just want answers and to bring about change,” said Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Lawyers attorney Kim Jones Penepacker, the lead lawyer of this case. “The safety of these children should always be the top priority, and it was jeopardized during this incident.”
Claims in the lawsuit include false imprisonment, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent retention, negligent training, negligent entrustment, and vicarious liability by McKinney ISD, Durham, and the bus driver.
