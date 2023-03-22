RVCM Appoints Marc Masuno as Director of Cybersecurity
RVCM, a leading digital transformation firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Masuno as Director of Cybersecurity.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RVCM, a leading digital transformation firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Masuno as Director of Cybersecurity. In this role, Marc will be responsible for bringing modern solutions to tackle today's cybersecurity threats within technology.
With over a decade of experience in IT, cloud architecture, consulting, and cybersecurity, Marc has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon. He currently serves in the Hawaii Air National Guard as the technical lead for HICYBER, a team that provides cybersecurity expertise to the State of Hawaii in the event of a wide-scale cyberattack.
"Marc's extensive experience, particularly in cybersecurity, will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand and enhance our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Brett Kimura, President of RVCM. "I can’t imagine anyone more fitting for this role.”
Before joining RVCM, Marc was the Director of Professional Services for Hawaiian Telcom and the Cyber Security Manager for the State of Hawaii, overseeing security operations, incident response, and governance for Hawaii's Executive Branch.
"I am thrilled to be joining the team at RVCM," said Marc. "Given the ever-increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, I look forward to applying my experience and knowledge to help our clients stay agile while mitigating cybersecurity threats."
In this role, Marc also serves as a security lead for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) batCAVE PaaS project, working on the CMS Security Data Lake, Zero Trust, and a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform.
In tandem with his various professional roles, Marc continues to learn and develop offensive and defensive techniques to provide cybersecurity training to his teams, Hawaii Air National Guard Mission Defense teams, Indonesian Military cyber teams, and the Hawaii Department of Education security team.
About RVCM
RVCM is an enterprise digital transformation company. We focus on turning challenges into powerful digital business abilities. Our approach deeply integrates business consulting, design, and technology to improve human performance and engage your customers, employees, and partners to help you become faster, smarter, and better than your competition. We are digital business strategists and architects, software engineers, user-experience designers, digital marketers, and project managers. We help you transform Marketing & Sales, Operations, Products & Services, and even your Business Model, if necessary.
