BriteHome's AI driven Home Automation and Services now available to Partners

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuro Technologies is pleased to announce the AI driven BriteHome Solution.
Nuro Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that their BriteHome Solution, an AI-driven home automation product, is now available to partners as reference hardware that can be easily adopted to any product line.
BriteHome’s products are cognitive beyond app and voice, delivering a touchless and command-less home automation experience to consumers, one that's virtually effortless.
The BriteHome Solution's key differentiator is a sensor-rich hardware platform complemented with automated intelligence software implemented directly at the edge and at the cloud. The solution is developed and designed in a modular fashion that can easily be leveraged into any existing product line or new product. There is no need to develop this infrastructure from scratch since it is now available to partners to empower their products with AI driven automation.
The scalability of the BriteHome Solution has been proven over several years of BriteLight smart switch sales. This solution has been deployed in multiple Hi-Vol projects, custom homes and retrofits representing thousands of switches installed in over 600+ homes (1,000,000+ sq. ft.) of residential space. Builders. electricians, and homeowners have appreciated the elegance and simplicity of the autonomous control in every light switch without the fuss of hi-tech setup complexity.
>>> AI in a light switch. How is that relevant?
Paradigm shifts occur only when we experience a new and better way to do things. Take the example of chatGPT as a revolutionary way of how we can interact with an AI platform that goes beyond simple keyword-based searches. Whenever an innovative experience comes along, old solutions start fading away. An example of such shifts are Blockbuster (old) and Netflix (new) that innovated the media delivery experience and the demise of a big brand that failed to innovate and adapt to a better experience and customer friendly business model.
The relevancy of AI models in switch is more sophisticated lighting control.
Simple motion sensing light switches turn on the light when somebody enters the room. Then they wait for no further motion and when the timer expires, turn off the light.
“An intelligent light switch should think like a human”, said a spokesperson for Nuro Technologies. Should the light be turned on or not when someone has entered the room. If the light needs to turn on, then at what level? “To make such cognitive decisions, algorithms need to take into consideration indoor environmental parameters, external weather, and user preferences. What happens when clouds cover the sun, and the room gets darker or is the light in the room natural or from an artificial source?” These are runtime, split second decisions that cannot be dependent on remote processing. The decision and operation should be smooth without irritating the occupant with issues like light oscillations or jarring on / off cycles.
Intelligence can also be assimilated into the core of dimming technology for the switch to mimic the 'S' curve of dimmable LED lights.
“With AI on the switch, the day-to-day operation just fades away into the background”. This resonates very well with our customer feedback.
>>> Software services: 8 data points like activity, ambient light, energy, temperature, indoor air quality, CO2 equivalent, humidity and barometric pressure are reflected into a – digital twin of the home in the cloud. AI models in the cloud can then determine how the home is being lived in. These models aid in services like:
* DIY contextual security with auto arming and disarming of the home, or even to a floor.
* Aging in Place for senior anomaly detection, like a fall.
>>> Relevancy in other products:
Besides the BriteLight switch, Nuro has field trials for air conditioners and heat pumps using this reference design.
The sophistication that sensing and AI can bring in these products is something that needs to be experienced!
Consumers will continue to expect smart products to become more natural by working autonomously in the background. This is the goal of Nuro Technologies and the journey that our BriteHome Solution is already traveling.
The availability of the BriteHome Solution to partners is timely and enables them to release products quickly that incorporate modern AI and sensor technology. These new products will provide features and capabilities that bring a level of smarts that has been historically missing.
>>> Prior to BriteHome Solutions, manufacturers have had one choice to provide connectivity:
License/purchase an off the shelf connected module with app/voice support.
This choice provides little more than a remote control that is either voice or an app on a smart phone. The data is typically hosted by the module provider and little opportunity exists for customizing the solution or extending the capabilities. The end product coexists in an ocean of similar products with little competitive advantage.
Nuro Technologies' model is to license the technology and to provide the support and skillset for customizing the solution to your needs. The solution is agnostic to cloud hosting so can easily be ported to a partner’s preferred hosting platform. A partner can license the Nuro developed application and/or the raw data to develop their own applications to further differentiate their product offerings or further optimize the solution to their customer’s needs.
