GeoStabilization International Honored for Industry-leading Rope Access Safety Program

COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoStabilization International is named a 2022 Rope Access Safety Recognition Program recipient by the Association of Geohazard Professionals (AGHP). This is the fifth year in a row that GeoStabilization has been honored by AGHP for its industry-leading commitment to rope access safety.

“At GeoStabilization, we are committed to the safety of our employees and customers, and we take pride in continuous enhancements to our safety programs and procedures,” said Josh Monroe, Vice President of Health, Safety and Risk Management at GeoStabilization International. “The AGHP Rope Access Safety Program is a testament to our safety-first commitment, and we are honored and humbled to be recipients again in 2022.”

Companies within the geohazard industry are recognized for their best-in-class safety initiatives that promote safe rope access work procedures, provide education and training to their personnel, and reinforce their commitment to enhancing the safety culture within their organizations. In considering who receives this recognition, the AGHP reviews applicants’ safety programs and performance metrics, including Total Incident Rates and Lost Time/Modified Duty Rates statistics. Additionally, they assess management’s involvement and commitment to the firm’s safety program, written rope access safety procedures, and adherence to industry best practices.

Created to support and provide education to the geohazard community and those it serves, the AGHP has become a prominent resource for the industry. In addition to honoring companies leading the way in corporate responsibility, the AGHP Rope Access Recognition provides guidance and resources for companies that seek to improve their safety program and practices.

