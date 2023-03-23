Applications for the Inaugural AWS FinTech Africa Accelerator is now open
The equity-free #accelerator program is designed to give CEO’s & CTO’s the tools , global networks and world class mentors for unlocking growth and scale.NAIROBI, KENYA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Amazon Web Services Startup Loft Accelerator team announced the inaugural launch of its AWS FinTech Africa Accelerator.
Pre-seed and seed stage fintech founders operating in Africa and building companies to solve fundamental issues in payments, open/embedded finance, digital banking, blockchain, decentralized finance, fintech-as-a-service, and other fintech categories are encouraged to apply to the upcoming accelerator cohort between now and April 27, 2023.
The equity-free accelerator program aims to support early-stage fintech companies with everything from technology, product development, go-to-market strategy, and preparing founders for the nuances and complications of fundraising. The 10-week, virtual accelerator is designed to give CEO’s & CTO’s the necessary tools for unlocking meaningful growth and scale, while also connecting them with world-class mentors and a global network of AWS Startup Loft Accelerator alumni.
Given AWS’ industry-leading cloud infrastructure, the accelerator will work closely with CTOs to prepare them with everything from recruiting world-class talent to managing an engineering team, building a minimum viable product, and designing principles for cloud architecture.
Cohort participants are also eligible to join the AWS Activate program which will provide each startup with up to $25K USD in AWS Activate Credits along with an array of other services in addition to exclusive offers from AWS’ partner companies.
The program announcement is making waves across the African fintech industry given its unprecedented support from industry leaders including Techcabal, the Africa Fintech Summit, Lateral Frontiers, Unicorn Growth Capital, Vestbee, Stripe, and many others. With the assistance of these partners, the program will equip founders with tech resources, expert guidance, and a global network of industry leaders, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, associations, and partners.
Applications are now open until April 27, 2023. All early-stage fintechs operating in Africa are invited to apply to the program.
