Will Vincent Recognized as Top 50 Voiceover Firm by 50Pros.com
Online list, 50Pros, used by fortune 1,000 companies to discover and hire top firms has announced Will Vincent as a top 50 voiceover firm in its directory.PRINCETON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 50Pros, an online listing used primarily by fortune 1,000 companies to discover and hire top firms and agencies announced today that Will Vincent has been vetted and met its qualifications as a top 50 voiceover firm within its voiceover directory. 50Pros uses an internal methodology & approach to determine if a firm is 1) competent in their field; 2) able to produce stellar results; 3) reliable & trustworthy; and 4) well-equipped for long-term potential. As an exclusive and higher-end directory platform serving Fortune 1,000 companies, 50Pros limits its listing to only 50 firms within 50 service categories.
This recognition signifies that voice talent is available beyond the coasts. Will Vincent is an accent-neutral midwestern American voiceover and character actor providing voice services to businesses for commercials, eLearning, explainer videos, radio imaging, animation, gaming, and more.
“I’m thrilled to be recognized by 50Pros as a top voiceover provider,” said Will Vincent. “The additional visibility of this listing will help me reach a wider audience so that I can more effectively provide my services to more businesses needing various forms of voiceover.”
Inclusion in the 50Pros listing will increase the visibility of Will Vincent Voice amongst the highest tier of businesses worldwide, which in turn should also increase the visibility of his existing clients.
About Will Vincent Voice
Will Vincent is a graduate of Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He's trained extensively in commercial voiceover, and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, husband, father, software engineer, former radio and nightclub DJ, filmmaker, and actor, providing voiceover services to businesses of all sizes, primarily in the areas of radio, television, and new media advertising, eLearning narration, explainer video narration, in-show narration, radio imaging, phone systems, and character voices for animation and gaming.
Will Vincent
Will Vincent Voice
+1 507-391-9455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok