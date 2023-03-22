WIN AN AD PLACEMENT INTERNATIONAL SCULPTURE MAGAZINE
Brett Barney Chief Collaborator American Fine Arts Foundry
Imagine your sculptural art project featured on the back cover of International Sculpture Magazine. March/April 2024 @AFAFoundry @IntSculptureCtr
Anything is possible! ”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are crazy for a good challenge and we want to collaborate with you! Bring us your most challenging foundry and fabrication projects that others claim are impossible. We have a track record of “getting it done” when others say it can’t be.
— Brett Barney Chief Collaborator
All Sculptural work – editions and monuments, furniture, mixed media, and mixed services, will be considered. Bring it to the Masters of Impossible. Reach out to American Fine Arts Foundry https://afafoundry.com/ and you may win and see your work on the back cover of International Sculpture Magazine.
Challenge us here https://afafoundry.com/art-project/
