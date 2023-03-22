Eric Roberts Stars in A Cotton Moon, World Premiere at Phoenix Film Festival
The suspenseful, thriller short film brings a captivating journey into faith and fear to Phoenix.
A Cotton Moon explores the nuances of faith and ideologies, shedding light on their power to inspire and their potential for manipulation.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated short film, A Cotton Moon, will make its world premiere at the prestigious Phoenix Film Festival, as part of the International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival showcase. The screening dates for Shorts Block A are Friday, March 24th at 9:35pm, Friday, March 31st at 1:25pm, and Sunday, April 2nd at 11:05am. The festival takes place from March 23rd to April 2nd at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theater, celebrating the best of independent cinema for Arizona movie fans.
— Writer-Director Zack Hosseini
A Cotton Moon is a dark and suspenseful thriller that tells the story of Deacon, a loner who finds himself captivated by cryptic TV broadcasts from a mysterious deity who calls himself The Shepherd. The enigmatic figure's teachings inspire a strange and radical holy awakening, captivating audiences with its unique blend of horror and suspense.
The film stars Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, The Expendables) and up-and-coming talent Rayce Lopez, showcasing powerful performances that have captivated audiences in early screenings.
The film is written and directed by Zack Hosseini, an accomplished filmmaker known for his visual storytelling and compelling narratives. Hosseini is a graduate of the University of Southern California's prestigious School of Cinematic Arts and has directed numerous award-winning short films, music videos, and commercials. His work has been featured in various film festivals across the globe, garnering praise from critics and audiences alike.
Produced by Gehrig Campbell-Dempsey, Danny DiTorrice, and Olivia Singer, A Cotton Moon is a collaborative effort between Chaos Theory Entertainment and Bot Jungle Productions, two dynamic, LA-based production companies that have produced a diverse slate of films and VR projects. The producers are excited to present this innovative and thought-provoking film to audiences at the Phoenix Film Festival. In addition to A Cotton Moon, Chaos Theory and Bot Jungle have just wrapped production on a music biography short about John Denver and are currently in pre-production on a sci-fi action short set to shoot this summer. The production companies are also in development of a feature film version of A Cotton Moon.
The world premiere of A Cotton Moon at the Phoenix Film Festival is not only a testament to the film's quality, but also a reflection of the thriving independent film scene in the Phoenix area. Don't miss the opportunity to be among the first to experience this captivating and unnerving thriller.
For more information about the Phoenix Film Festival and the International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival showcase, visit PhoenixFilmFestival.com. To watch the trailer for A Cotton Moon and learn more about the film, please visit A-Cotton-Moon.com.
A Cotton Moon | Official Trailer