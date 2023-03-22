Groupe Atlantic Makes Major Investment in Clade Engineering Systems
UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clade Engineering Systems (Clade), the UK’s leading manufacturer of natural refrigerant CO2 heat pumps, is partnering with Groupe Atlantic’s UK, ROI & North America Division. Clade manufactures natural refrigerant CO2 heating and refrigeration solutions for the UK, offering a turnkey solution from design and manufacture through to aftercare.
Shaun Edwards – CEO, Groupe Atlantic, UK, ROI & North America Division: “As part of our strategy and commitment to offer the most advanced technologies for all our customers, we are delighted to be investing in Clade. By strengthening our expertise and portfolio in CO2 heat pumps, Groupe Atlantic will be able to give its commercial customers even more choice when it comes to paving the way for a sustainable and greener future.”
Growing Groupe Atlantic’s thermal solution offerings
As the number one in commercial and domestic heating across Europe, this partnership reinforces Groupe Atlantic’s strategy to be at the forefront of low carbon heating solutions, offering the largest portfolio of heating products in the UK. Clade will join forces with the market-leading commercial brands from Groupe Atlantic, including Ideal Commercial Heating, Hamworthy, ACV and Keston.
Founded in 1985 as a refrigeration services company, Clade has deployed over 500 natural refrigerant appliances and since expanded into manufacturing refrigerant appliances and CO2 heat pump technologies. A specialist in helping customers reduce carbon emissions, their range of energy-efficient heat pumps can generate from 50kW to >1MW, offering extensive choice for customers in the retail, commercial, industrial and public sectors. With their expertise in natural refrigerant technology and heat pumps, Clade substantially upscales Groupe Atlantic’s commercial offering, providing customers with even more choice on an industrial scale.
Going beyond the manufacturing of heat pumps and refrigeration, Clade provides a complete end-to-end solution to maximise performance and energy efficiency of their innovative and cutting-edge technology. This includes maintenance, aftercare and digital services to optimise performance and energy efficiency through condition monitoring, remote diagnostics and analytics.
Helping customers with their journey to net zero
Designed and manufactured in the UK, specifically for the UK market, Clade understands the needs and environment of its customers. Working with customers to comply with the latest legislative changes around the decarbonisation of heating, Clade’s in-house research and development team offers thermal solutions to future-proof against the increasing costs of energy whilst reducing carbon footprint. As a result, this investment reinforces Groupe Atlantic’s position as leaders in the development and production of low carbon heating solutions and strengthens the expertise Groupe Atlantic can offer its customers in the UK with decarbonisation.
Combining local expertise
Headquartered in Bristol, Clade manufactures all of their products at their Technology Hub in Leeds, which is located near Groupe Atlantic’s commercial offices. Together, with Groupe Atlantic’s portfolio of commercial brands, Clade will benefit from Groupe Atlantic’s experience as UK market leaders with in-depth knowledge of their customers and each stage of the building services supply chain. Groupe Atlantic’s investment in Clade will ultimately expand both businesses’ offerings and customer reach across the UK, not only in CO2 heat pump technology, but also with green energy solutions.
Darren Finley – Managing Director of Commercial Products, Groupe Atlantic, UK & ROI Division: “Clade is a market leader in natural refrigerant CO2 heat pumps and this investment enriches the range we can offer to our customers providing the strongest offering to the UK market. Designed in the UK specifically for the UK market, their use of CO2 refrigerants and R290 propane aligns with our strategy to decarbonising our heating solutions and helping customers with their path to net zero.”
Dean Frost – Managing Director, Clade: “We are excited to partner with Groupe Atlantic and benefit from the expansive support and knowledge that comes from partnering with a Group that has a collective history of over 100 years of expertise in UK domestic and commercial heating. We look forward to the opportunities working together will bring and being able to offer our cutting-edge technologies to even more commercial customers.”
About Groupe Atlantic
• Groupe Atlantic, a privately-owned company founded in France in 1968, is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of heating systems, boilers, water heats, ventilation and air conditioning, heat pumps and more.
• With a turnover of 3bn€ in 2022, Groupe Atlantic brings together at least 25 brands and over 12,000 employees around the world with a global ambition to make thermal comfort accessible to all and aid the journey to net zero with the latest low carbon heating solutions.
• Based at the Ideal boiler and heat pump manufacturing site in Hull, the Groupe Atlantic UK, ROI & North America Division offers an extensive range of quality products and solutions for the market that are at the forefront of heating technology, including the UK’s leading domestic boiler – the Logic boiler.
• Groupe Atlantic’s UK, ROI & North America experts in heating brands include Ideal Heating, Hamworthy, ACV, Atlantic, Keston, Gledhill and Triangle Tube (North America).
• Groupe Atlantic’s commercial division provides customers with the knowledge, experience and skills to ensure they have access to the best and most advanced solutions and technology for heating and hot water in their industry.
• Of Groupe Atlantic’s market-leading brands, Ideal Commercial Heating, Hamworthy, ACV and Keston form together the commercial division.
About Clade Engineering Systems
• Starting out in refrigeration services, Clade expanded into a leading supplier in the design, manufacturing and installation of natural refrigeration solutions to the food manufacturing, distribution and retail sectors.
• As the refrigeration sector moved to natural refrigerants Clade developed expertise and experience that enabled an expansion into commercial CO2 and hydrocarbon heat pumps and are now leaders in natural refrigeration technology.
• These are designed and manufactured from their technical hub in Leeds. Clade is now a market leader in CO2 heat pump technology which is widely seen as one of the most important refrigerants for the energy transition.
