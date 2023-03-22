Corey Poirier Brings Blu Talks to San Francisco With Local NFL Star, Anthony Trucks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Poirier, the acclaimed author, speaker, and host of the top-rated "Conversations with Passion" Radio show, is coming to San Francisco to host his signature Blu Talks event. This year's event will feature local NFL star, Anthony Trucks, and promises to be an inspiring and transformative experience for all attendees.
Blu Talks is a unique event that brings together some of the world's most engaging and dynamic speakers to share their insights and stories of personal and professional growth. Each speaker has just 20 minutes to deliver a powerful talk that will challenge and inspire the audience.
This year's San Francisco event will be held on March 24th at the Stanford University Faculty Center. In addition to Corey Poirier and Anthony Trucks, the lineup includes a diverse group of speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including business, sports, entertainment, and personal development.
"I'm thrilled to bring Blu Talks to San Francisco and to partner with Anthony Trucks, who is not only a local hero but an incredible storyteller," said Corey Poirier. "This event is all about inspiring people to live their best lives, and I know that Anthony and the rest of the speakers will deliver powerful messages that will stay with attendees long after the event is over."
Anthony Trucks is a former NFL player who has also been a contestant on American Ninja Warrior and is now a sought-after speaker and coach. He will be sharing his personal story of triumph over adversity and how he has applied the lessons he learned on the football field to succeed in business and life.
Tickets for Blu Talks San Francisco are free and can be reserved online at blutalkssf.com. This is a can't-miss event for anyone who is looking to be inspired and motivated to reach their full potential.
About Corey Poirier:
Corey Poirier is a highly sought-after speaker, author, and host of the top-rated "Conversations with Passion" podcast. He has interviewed more than 5,000 of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, business leaders, and thought leaders and is the author of several books, including the best-selling "The Book of Why (and How)." Corey is also the creator of the popular Blu Talks events, which bring together some of the world's most engaging and dynamic speakers to inspire and motivate audiences to live their best lives. Learn more at thatspeakerguy.com
About Anthony Trucks:
Anthony Trucks is a former NFL player, American Ninja Warrior contestant, and sought-after speaker and coach. He is the author of the best-selling book "Trust Your Hustle" and is known for his powerful storytelling and his ability to inspire audiences to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. Learn more at anthonytrucks.com.
