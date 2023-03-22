Indoor Plant Market Outlook 2023; Long-Term Value & Growth Seen Ahead: Costa Farm LLC, Ambius, Totally Plants
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Indoor Plant Market Study Forecast till 2029.
The Latest Released Indoor Plant Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Indoor Plant market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Indoor Plant market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Costa Farm LLC (United States), Ambius, Inc. (United States), Nursery Live (India), Shanti Nursery (India), Fern N Petals (India), Nurturing Green (India), Valley Interior Planting (United Kingdom), Premier Planters (United Kingdom), Totally Plants (United Kingdom), ProFlowers (United States)
Indoor Plant Market Overview
An indoor plant is a type of plant that is grown and cultivated specifically for indoor use, such as inside homes, offices, or other indoor environments. These plants can range from small potted plants to larger trees or ferns, and are typically chosen for their aesthetic appeal, ability to improve indoor air quality, or their ability to thrive in low-light conditions. Indoor plants are often used for decorative purposes, to create a more natural or calming environment, or to provide a sense of tranquility or relaxation. Some common types of indoor plants include succulents, ferns, palms, and flowering plants such as orchids or peace lilies.
The Indoor Plant market size is estimated to increase by USD 10320 Million at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5610.3 Million.
Market Trends
Surging Demand for Fresh Indoor Air, Increasing Awareness about Indoor Air Purifications
Market Drivers
Indoor plants have been shown to have numerous health benefits, including improving air quality, reducing stress levels, and boosting productivity.
Major Highlights of the Indoor Plant Market report released by HTF MI
The Indoor Plant Market is segmented by Application (Absorb Harmful Gases, Oxygen Releasing, Landscape Decoration) by Type (Shade-loving Plants, Low light Plants, High light Plants) by End User (Commercial, Household) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Indoor Plant market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Indoor Plant Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Indoor Plant
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Costa Farm LLC (United States), Ambius, Inc. (United States), Nursery Live (India), Shanti Nursery (India), Fern N Petals (India), Nurturing Green (India), Valley Interior Planting (United Kingdom), Premier Planters (United Kingdom), Totally Plants (United Kingdom), ProFlowers (United States)
Indoor Plant Market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Indoor Plant market. According to our research, the region will account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Surging Demand for Fresh Indoor Air, Increasing Awareness about Indoor Air Purifications.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
