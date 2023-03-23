Vault Hill City Metaverse launches it’s first PC build

Join the metaverse revolution today - download the Vault Hill City app now and experience the future!
DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill's goal is to bring the first-ever human-centric metaverse, and now, they are bringing this experience to everyone. With this year dedicated to Vault Hill's devoted community, they are offering the necessary tools to build, expand, and flourish in the metaverse, following their successful community-exclusive Virtual land (VLAND) sale.
For the first time, Vault Hill City (VHC) is now available as a downloadable application, which can launch on a PC/Laptop. Install the application and start exploring, building, interacting, and playing in the first human-centric metaverse.
Not only this, but the new product release also includes a NO CODE building tool! If someone has purchased a virtual land in the VHC metaverse, go ahead and customize the installation inside out and add selected assets and decorations without writing a single code line.
One can find more inside the experience once they start taking on quests, and activities and communicating with AI-driven non-player characters (NPCs). Travel and explore the aesthetically pleasing urban planning of the VHC metaverse, and teleport around the map to get to the destination faster.
To celebrate the launch of VHC's PC Build, Vault Hill is also excited to announce an airdrop campaign. They'll be giving away 2.5 million $VHC tokens, with 500 lucky winners receiving up to 5000 $VHC tokens each. To enter, simply fill out their form after completing the following tasks:
- Follow them on Twitter and share handle to win 250 $VHC
- Join their VHC Telegram group and share a screenshot to win 250 $VHC
- Join their VHC Discord and share a screenshot to win 250 $VHC
- Retweet their tweet with the VHC PC Build download link and share the tweet to win 250 $VHC
- Download the VHC PC Build from vaulthill.io and share the email ID used to log in to win 3000 $VHC
- Explore the metaverse and upload a 10-second video on Twitter, tagging @vault_hill. Share the tweet in the form to win 1000 $VHC
Although it’s not the final version of their metaverse, Vault Hill wanted to give everyone a taste of their world while they continue building a fully-fledged human-centric metaverse.
Start exploring Vault Hill City! The application runs on most PCs with a Windows 10 operating system. The application for Apple will be released in April 2023.
Become the first to step into Vault Hill City now and don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to win $VHC tokens!
