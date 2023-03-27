School in Nepal Saves up to 40% on Computer Purchases Using ASTER Software

23 Windows workplaces based on 2 personal computers

TALLINN, LASNAMäE, ESTONIA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2023, a computer lab was established at Nazareth School in Nepal. 23 Windows workplaces were created on the basis of just 2 personal computers using a multiseat ASTER program from an IBIK Software company.

All the 23 Windows workplaces work without issues and the students felt as if they were working on individual computers. All the applications used for teaching students work well: Microsoft office package (Word, Excel and PowerPoint), MS Logo, QBASIC, WordPad/Notepad, MS Paint, Adobe Photoshop V7, Typing Tutor

The school was able to minimize the PCs' setup and operating cost as follows:

- 40% less than buying 23 individual PCs as of that times' market price

- Only 2 system units to be maintained

- Less consumption of electricity (1 KW vs 3 KW in the case of 23 system units)

- Centralized storage system

- Only 2 UPS of 1.2 kV instead of 23 x 750VA individual UPSes

- 4 port switch instead of 32 port switch for networking (for Internet use, we just used 2 ports out of 4)

Both personal computers have the same configuration:

- Processor: AMD Phenom II x4 940

- Motherboard: MSI 890FXA-GD70

- RAM: 16GB DDR3

- Video card: MSI GT710 + Biostar GT 710

- SSD: 256 GB SATA

- Operating system: Windows 10 Build 22H2 (Tiny 10 ISO used)

“ASTER showed me more than I expected from multi-seating like this. I would recommend it for everyone who is searching for deploying multiple computers for home, schools, offices or factories!” said Saroj Kumar Mahat, Principal.

IBIK Software offers a 14-day trial period with the opportunity to create up to 12 workplaces from 1 PC. ASTER received several awards and honors - a gold medal at FairTech-2018 in China, a 5-star award from the editorial board of the Chip magazine in the Czech Republic, and the BEST SOFT 2016 award from the editorial board of the PC Magazine.