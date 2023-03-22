Bold & Creative: These are the Hair Trends that take centre stage in the UK in spring 2023

2023 is about reinventing classic haircuts | ©Salon Director Rachel, Lazarou Duke Street Copper, red, ginger tones are a big hair colour trend in spring 2023 | ©Senior Director Jaymie, Lazarou Duke Street Bold colours are perfect for individuals who are looking to make a statement | ©Lazarou Duke Street Blonde is here to stay in 2023 | ©Senior Stylist Laney, Lazarou Duke Street

Whether a pop of colour or a daring new haircut, now is the time to embrace individuality in all its forms and make hair a statement.