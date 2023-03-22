Bold & Creative: These are the Hair Trends that take centre stage in the UK in spring 2023
Copper, red, ginger tones are a big hair colour trend in spring 2023 | ©Senior Director Jaymie, Lazarou Duke Street
Whether a pop of colour or a daring new haircut, now is the time to embrace individuality in all its forms and make hair a statement.CARDIFF, CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hairdressing is heavily influenced by trends. Every year hair trends are created by fashion, media and celebrity influence. Hairstylists and hair salons play a vital role in shaping these trends further and in bringing them to life.
It is the beginning of a new season, so it's time to take a look at the latest hair trends that are sweeping the hair industry. Andreas Lazarou – managing director of Lazarou Duke Street Hair Salon & Barbers Cardiff, one of South-Wales leading hair salon & barber chains observes trends as part of his profession:
“This year, we are seeing a return to more creative, eye-catching styles that allow individuals to express themselves in unique and unconventional ways. From daring hair colours to bold new cuts, 2023 is all about breaking free from convention and embracing one's individuality. At the same time we see some classic haircuts return in the form of mullets, volumous blow-dries and bob haircuts in all their variety.
We have seen it in 2022 already: Retro inspired haircuts are back. The 70-s inspired shag cut is in vogue in more diversely layered, texturized versions. Shag haircuts are especially handy as they require less time to style, so whether a curly shag, a long shag or shaggy mullet with curtain bangs, everything is possible. A key to finding the right haircut is to choose a style that fits a client’s facial structure, hair type and ultimately lifestyle.
The classic bob is still going strong in 2023 with more individuals embracing the classic, chic style. However, this year's bobs are bolder and more asymmetrical, with sharp angles and playful layers. Additionally, we are seeing a rise in buzz cuts and undercuts, which allow individuals to showcase their facial features while adding an edgy twist to their hairstyle.
The classic pixie cut will be elevated with added layers, a fringe and bright haircolours.
We also embrace the beauty of natural hair textures and emphasise them with braids, twists and locks. When it comes to styling, texture is key this year, with beachy waves and soft curls being a popular choice. Braids are also making a comeback, with intricate and creative braids being sported on the runway and in the streets.
One of the biggest hair colour trends of 2023 is the resurgence of vibrant: vibrant hues such as electric blue, neon pink, and bright purple. These bold colours are perfect for individuals who are looking to make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Additionally, we are seeing a rise in natural and earthy tones, like honey blonde and copper red, which add warmth and dimension to existing hair colour.
A good indication for trends in the upcoming year are Hollywood Red Carpet Events. The Oscars in 2023 were nothing short of trendsetting:
From Rhianna’s graphic updo, Lily James’ 90’s inspired slick-back updo, Florence Pugh’s faux pixie fringe, Ashley Graham’s Y2K inspired braided updo or Michelle Yeoh’s natural waves - all these hairstyles will play a role in 2023.”
With these new trends taking centre stage in 2023, it is an exciting time for those looking to switch up their hairstyle and make a statement. Whether a pop of colour or a daring new haircut, now is the time to embrace individuality in all its forms and make hair a statement. For more information on the latest hair trends in 2023 and how to achieve them, contact us at Lazarou Duke Street.
