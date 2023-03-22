Holo Art and NASA Launch
Architecting culture on and off planet, one small step for artists, one quantum leap for humankind.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLO ART Launch with NASA.
Holo Art is excited to announce our launch with NASA astrophysicist, Dr. Matthew Greenhouse from the Goddard Space Flight Centre. Dr. Greenhouse will speak about the USD $8 billion dollar James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) explorations at the edges of our universe and its successor.
Who should attend? Curious minds and stargazers who are fascinated with astronomy, cosmology and cosmic mysteries.
Thursday, March 23, 2023
1 pm EST
Register at holo-art.io
HOLO ART IS MAKING HISTORY BY BEAMING ART TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
A Canadian founded art and technology initiative, Holo Art, is partnering with Metavisionaries, a company working with cutting-edge space innovation technologies to transmit Art in Space to the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting the earth.
A collection of artworks has been curated to include global perspectives with interdisciplinary contributors from five continents, Indigenous artists and children. The Art in Space collection is composed of 100+ very different artworks ranging from "Cyborg Eggs" to aerial cartography, art inspired by cutting-edge physics, quantum experiments, neuro-tech generative intelligence, theories and philosophies.
The artwork file titled Creative Payload is beamed to the ISS; an array of paintings, drawings, neuro-designed creations, and AI generative pieces. The Art in Space pieces will be beamed back down to earth with the full collection shown at an end of year exhibition.
Art in Space conveys a piece of humanity escaping gravity that will return to earth with an ‘other worldly’ perspective and a post-liminal aura. As an artefact, a product of our species, art extends the reach of the human brain to the fringe of our home planet. Art is a material for projection, a screen reflecting meaning and intentions. Space may be the best host, and this, beyond our physical and virtual museums and art galleries. Some send pieces of human mechanics in orbit, and we send pieces of human thought and emotion.
Holo Art is excited to be at the forefront of this historic achievement considering this is just the starting point of this forward-looking adventure. CEO Mariam Brian commented, "Architecting culture on and off planet with this moment as one small step for artists around the world, one quantum leap for humankind.”
We are excited to have partnered with Metavisionaries and ICE Cube Services to bridge art, science with space innovation. As Metavisionaries CEO, Wasim Ahmed and Chief Scientist, James Green, former Chief Scientist at NASA envision, “The possibilities for education, art and space innovation are endless.”
Holo Art is excited to be co-creating with artists and scientists at a global scale and facilitate an important dialogue shifting the collective gaze from STEM to STREAM and reintroducing universal design in the conceptual architecture of an imminent art-science union. As Dr. Joseph ‘Sci’ Borg from Spaceomix says, “Let’s harness the power of science cubes such as Maleth with a big potential to transform our world for the better. Whether science, health or education - space is for everyone.”
Holo Art is the first artistic community to invite AI a dedicated seat at the table as a legitimate contributor, paving the way for the future of neuro-tech generative intelligence exploring the promises of artificial general intelligence (AGI).
The long-term mission and vision of Holo Art is to engage multidisciplinary artists with scientists, executives, engineers, entrepreneurs and astronauts to showcase the power of the creative process and build the first-ever global cultural hub and creative arts and science laboratory. As such, Holo Art is co-designing a culture that values the role of the artists and children in society, elevating art as a medium to heal, transform, connect, and inspire.
The children of tomorrow will be imprinted with the quality of art we create today, and in ways we can’t even imagine. Holo Artists cultivate the artistic integrity of the 'imagineers' of our future with a sense of purpose, empathy, ethics and civilization building type level vision.
“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” Albert Einstein
The 'Art in Space' collection will be shown at an upcoming exhibition. Please visit our website for details.
Participating artists:
KC Adams, Leonardo Barilaro, Maurice Benayoun, Mariam Brian, Frauke Christ, Fernando de la Cruz Gallardo, Andrea Feo, David Feruch, Maria Linares Freire, Jonas Goldstein, Bahareh Kheradmand, Madan Lal, Marjan Moghaddam, Tim Moriarty, Gafar Oluwabori, Otto Plesner, Tim Porter, Sharena Rice, Avery Jade Smith, Sophie Wong
Global Reach:
Algeria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malta, Netherlands, Nigeria, Peru, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America
Holo Art Advisors:
Algorithms, Alina Achkasova, Louis Bouchard, Lynn Gitau, Jonas Goldstein, John Harvey, Evo Heyning, Ansgar Koene, Andrew McLuhan, Otto Plesner, Nicolas Prevost, Louis Rosenberg, Christopher Selth, Turquoise, Sophie Wong
Please visit our website at: https://holo-art.io/
Mariam Brian
Holo Art
quantum@holo-art.io
