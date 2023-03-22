Major African conference explores public sector’s key development role

A strong public sector is the foundation of a strong society, it's a critical factor in shaping a prosperous future, at a time when Africa is poised on the brink of a potential economic golden age.” — Joseph Owolabi, ACCA President

AFRICA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government institutions powering the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), the skills required for a professional public finance function and the state of the accountancy profession are key themes at a major forthcoming pan-Africa virtual conference.

Organised by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the African virtual public sector conference on 30th March will explore the key issues facing the public sector across the continent.

Joseph Owolabi, ACCA President, said: ‘A strong public sector is the foundation of a strong society. When a nation invests in public services, it invests in its own people. The public sector is a critical factor in shaping a prosperous future, at a time when Africa is poised on the brink of a potential economic golden age.’

With a major line up of speakers – including the Controller and Accountant General of Ghana, the conference is an opportunity for all those interested in an effective public sector in Africa to come together, learn from each other, and set out the priorities for the next key steps.

ACCA Director for Africa Jamil Ampomah said: ‘The public sector has a key role to play in Africa’s development. We have a great opportunity to develop the financial professional skills, expertise and ethics which are required. Overcoming challenges and maximising opportunities would be a game changer in the transformation of the public sector in the region. This conference is designed to set out the direction of travel.’

The conference is focussing on three areas:

• Government institutions empowering AfCTA and the new dimensions of trade- how to enable effective intra-Africa trade.

• Building a professional public sector finance function -outlining a journey to professionalisation

• The state of the accountancy profession in Africa- overcoming challenges and maximising opportunity.

