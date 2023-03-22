Opinion: IP Leasing Should Become a Market Standard

IPv4 address leasing is still not considered a universally accepted industry standard

IPv4 leasing should become a market standard, which would bring many benefits in a more competitive environment, leading to additional revenue for all parties.

As RIRs no longer have a free pool of IPv4 space to allocate, it may be time to consider incorporating standard IP address leasing practices to effectively utilize the remaining resources.” — Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO