A Portal to Web3: Fantasy Parks NFT Collection Helps Web2 Brands Break into the Cypto Market via OpenSea
Powered by OpenSea, Fantasy Parks NFT Collection offers Web2 brands an easy onboarding solution for businesses to leverage the power of blockchain technology.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natparks Web3 Community, a technology company catering to the national parks and outdoor enthusiasts community, announced their second NFT collection today.
This collection helps hesitant brands enter the NFT and crypto space by building on the theme of national parks and imagining them as fantasy worlds. The collection contains uniquely customized fantasy parks that represent a brand and their products and reward the holder with products from that brand. Wunderground Coffee, a Seattle-based mushroom-enhanced coffee brand, has already partnered with the Fantasy Parks NFT Collection. Their partnership offers a chance to win coffee-based rewards for a year. Other partnerships include partnerships with brands that offer outdoor apparel, park-themed hats/shirts, water bottles, and novelty games and art. Examples of upcoming partnerships are featured on their auction calendar.
"We understand that there is still a lot of uncertainty and hesitation among brands when it comes to Web3 and NFTs," said Mick Gow, Founder of Natparks Community. "That's why we created the Fantasy Parks NFT Collection - to provide a low-risk opportunity for brands to explore the potential of Web3. It's a win for both sides - the brand gets to measure the interest level of their product to the NFT audience, and we get to measure the interest level of their brand with our community."
The collection is powered by OpenSea, a reputable NFT marketplace, and will be displayed on the OpenSea Drop Calendar. By joining the Fantasy Parks NFT Collection, brands can benefit from the exposure and engagement that comes with the NFT world and gain access to a growing community of Web3 enthusiasts.
"We believe that Web3 is the future of how brands can better connect with customers, and we want to help brands be a part of that future," said Mick Gow. The Fantasy Parks NFT Collection is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship with brands looking to embrace the power of blockchain and connect with the brand of outdoor enthusiasts we're building."
The Fantasy Parks NFT Collection is launch on OpenSea, and brands interested in joining the collection can get more information on the Fantasy Parks website. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to explore the Web3 revolution and bring your brand to a new level.
