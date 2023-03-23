EuroJobsites acquires Space-Careers.com to expand leadership position in European job boards for senior STEM candidates
EuroJobsites, the leader in niche jobsites, now offers recruiters the ability to attract top space-industry talent through its acquisition of Space-Careers.com.
By adding Space-Careers.com [to EuroJobsites], we strengthen our access to niche recruitment in the growing sector of aerospace and space engineering.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EuroJobsites Ltd. ("EuroJobsites") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Space-Careers.com to add the leading space-industry niche jobsite to its portfolio of adjacent recruitment solutions in science, technology, and engineering.
— Lars Peter Svane
Being in an ultra-targeted niche, Space-Careers.com adds extensive value to EuroJobsites with its audience of highly qualified and experienced candidates. Recruiters using other EuroJobsites properties like EuroEngineerJobs will now be able to access these specialised candidates.
Space-Careers.com clients will benefit from being part of a larger group of niche jobsites with a well-developed product portfolio and a dedicated Accounts team renowned for its customer service.
Lars Peter Svane, founder and CEO of EuroJobsites, stated that “We have built the EuroJobsites family of quality Europe-wide niche jobsites over the last 20 years, including research science, engineering, and tech. By adding Space-Careers.com, we strengthen our access to niche recruitment in the growing sector of aerospace and space engineering. Pierre’s insider knowledge is reflected in the site’s clear focus. We are proud to be able to continue his work maintaining that focus, while leveraging our candidate reach in the European engineer, tech, and science areas and, of course, adding EuroJobsites' targeted marketing and quality customer service into the mix.”
Space-Careers.com founder Pierre Oppetit expanded on the development, saying that “I built Space-Careers.com structuring the offering using not only my own industry knowledge and experience, but also that of my extensive network. I’m proud of Space-Careers.com’s reputation as the leading space recruitment website. After a fulfilling career in the space industry, I can now retire a happy man, leaving Space-Careers.com in the capable hands of the EuroJobsites team, knowing that they will provide excellent service to the sites’ clients and job hunters.”
About EuroJobsites Ltd.
EuroJobsites is a European leader in niche jobsites, providing highly qualified and targeted candidates to recruiters in diverse but complementary fields ranging from Law and Public Affairs to STEM-oriented aerospace and biotechnology. Since its creation in 2001, EuroJobsites has aimed to provide the best possible experience for all its users and has developed a strong reputation for outstanding customer service. Visit EuroJobsites.com to learn more.
About Space-Careers.com
Space-Careers is the number-one space recruitment website. It attracts the most qualified, career-focused individuals in the space industry. Founded by industry veteran Pierre Oppetit in 2004, Space-Careers has leveraged his extensive experience in the space business to position the site as the best place for space-industry recruiters to find candidates. Visit Space-Careers.com for more information.
