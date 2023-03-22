Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,894 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU TUMO Convergence Centre building design unveiled

The European Union Delegation to Armenia has presented the architectural project of the EU TUMO Convergence Centre for Engineering and Applied Science. 

The centre will offer training and research programmes, conference and exhibition space, work and retail facilities, and will be a centre for technology and innovation. TUMO Labs, the educational arm of the EU TUMO Convergence Centre, will become part of it. This fee-free centre for applied science and engineering connects higher education with industry. Anyone over the age of 18 can take part in the programme, which was developed especially for TUMO Labs.

Designed by the world renowned Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, the Convergence Centre’s flagship building is an innovative horizontal skyscraper that represents a highly energy efficient solution. Only six stories tall but stretched over 190 metres at the edge of the Hrazdan Gorge, the building is made up of 300 modular spaces arranged inside a giant hall that creates a unique interior ecosystem. 

Find out more

Press release

EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science

You just read:

Armenia: EU TUMO Convergence Centre building design unveiled

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more