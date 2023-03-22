Armenia: EU TUMO Convergence Centre building design unveiled

The European Union Delegation to Armenia has presented the architectural project of the EU TUMO Convergence Centre for Engineering and Applied Science.

The centre will offer training and research programmes, conference and exhibition space, work and retail facilities, and will be a centre for technology and innovation. TUMO Labs, the educational arm of the EU TUMO Convergence Centre, will become part of it. This fee-free centre for applied science and engineering connects higher education with industry. Anyone over the age of 18 can take part in the programme, which was developed especially for TUMO Labs.

Designed by the world renowned Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, the Convergence Centre’s flagship building is an innovative horizontal skyscraper that represents a highly energy efficient solution. Only six stories tall but stretched over 190 metres at the edge of the Hrazdan Gorge, the building is made up of 300 modular spaces arranged inside a giant hall that creates a unique interior ecosystem.

