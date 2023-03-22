Increasing Demand for Organic care product will Complement the Growth of Sustainable Personal Care Market

Foot Care Products

North America dominated the global sustainable personal care market size and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of sustainable personal care due to increasing awareness regarding environment and reusable ingredients is likely to drive the growth of the global sustainable personal care market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for sustainable personal care in emerging economies further fuels the growth of the market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sustainable Personal Care Market," The sustainable personal care market was valued at $50.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $129.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The sustainable personal care market manufactures cosmetics and personal hygiene goods for consumers. Cosmetics and personal hygiene are two subcategories of personal care. Wet wipes, toothpaste, toilet paper, talcum powder, moisturizer, shaving cream, razors, perfumes, pomade, nail files, makeup, lotion, lipstick, lip gloss, hair clippers, facial tissue, eyeliner, deodorant, cotton pads, cotton swabs, colognes, and cleansing pods are just a few personal care products available in the market. The global personal care industry is quite diverse, and it may be divided into two categories, namely, personal care items and personal care appliances. Personal care appliances have been increasingly popular around the world in recent years, and creative products on the market each year are fueling the demand for a sustainable personal care market.

One of the major drivers of the global sustainable personal care industry is the growing popularity of sustainable skin care products. When it comes to skin care, every consumer looks for new and sustainable ingredients, which have a positive impact on health and society. Organic and natural are the emerging trends in the food and beverage and personal care industry across the globe.

The sustainable personal care market is segmented on the basis of nature, type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is categorized into organic and natural/green. By type, it is segregated into skin care, hair care, oral care, hygiene products, and others. Depending on sales channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market by following the sustainable personal care market trends. The key players profiled in the sustainable personal care market analysis report include, Coty Inc., Colgate Palmolive Company, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., L'Occitane Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc, and Weleda.

Key findings of the study

• The sustainable personal care market size was valued at $ 50,791.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 1,29,693.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2031.

• By nature, sustainable personal care market opportunities segments was organic and is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

• By type, the skin care segment was valued at $ 25,824.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64,207.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031 in the global sustainable personal care market forecast period.

• By sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was valued at $19,266.8 million in 2021, accounting for 37.9% of the global sustainable personal care market share.

• In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $ 36,344.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

