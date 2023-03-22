Funding Opportunity: Entrepreneurial Approaches to Addressing Social Exclusion Factors of Vulnerable Youth in Jordan

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUREAU OF NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS (NEA) | U.S. EMBASSY AMMAN

NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

Funding Opportunity Title: Entrepreneurial Approaches to Addressing Social Exclusion Factors of Vulnerable Youth in Jordan

Funding Opportunity Number: PAS-JOR-FY23-005

Deadline for Applications: June 5, 2023

Assistance Listing Number: 19.040

Total Amount Available: $1,000,000

A. PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The U.S. Embassy in Amman announces an open competition for eligible not-for-profit organizations to submit proposals to design and implement projects that leverage or build innovative digital platforms and channels to reach and engage with Jordanian youth to address one or more of the following challenges: Unemployment or underemployment of underserved youth outside Amman; lack of gender parity in the workforce, with an emphasis on women in security and justice sectors; gender-based violence, honor killings, substance use, and/or gang violence; and low rates of political participation among youth.

Priority Region: Jordan

Program Objectives:

The Public Affairs Section at the U.S. Embassy in Amman is soliciting proposals from eligible organizations for innovative and inclusive whole-of-society approaches to engaging youth between 12-35 years of age that includes a component(s) of gaming/gamification and/or strategic communications campaigns in order to address factors of social exclusion and discontent among underserved or underrepresented youth in Jordanian society in an effort to help mitigate vulnerabilities to recruitment and radicalization.

The program’s goals are to design audience-driven tools and projects that focus on building the critical thinking and problem solving skills of youth, aged 12-35, to ensure they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to remain proactive in identifying and addressing factors of social exclusion; push and pull factors influencing and driving recruitment efforts by extremist and violent groups; and building the skills of those most vulnerable to being exploited by malign actors, all in an effort to ensure participants are able to actively identify and mitigate rising and existing threats, and create and amplify alternative or counter narratives on identity, agency, and belonging.

Proposals should outline how they support the Jordanian government’s efforts in building the capacity of youth. Successful applicants will plan to co-design audience-centric, partner-led, and contextually relevant programs and tools.

Applicants should consider multi-stakeholder approaches that bring together or coordinate the actions of central and local government or law enforcement as well as civil society, religious communities, academia, the private sector, local accelerators and incubators. All proposals should include a digital media plan that provides an overview of how the awardee will leverage digital and traditional media to amplify the activities, progress, and results of the program, such as by sharing participant testimonials through podcasts or webisodes, to serve as a public awareness and prevention tool.

Submissions should be made for one of the following areas, and organizations that submit more than one proposal will be disqualified.

Preventing or countering violent extremism strategic communications campaign focused on factors of social exclusion in Jordan. Themes may include but are not limited to: gender-based violence, honor killings, individuals with disabilities, political participation, unemployment and underemployment. Avoid ideological messaging campaigns, focusing instead on root causes that increase vulnerability to recruitment. Game Design that tackles factors of social exclusion, while building the critical thinking and problem-solving skills of target audiences. Games should be used to raise awareness about extremist beliefs and tactfully address different forms of violent/extremist behavior, substance use, and other issues that can increase youth vulnerability to malign actor influence.

Participants and Audiences:

Youth aged 12-35, with a clear breakdown of age groups based on the proposed project, with a focus outside Amman and justification for selection of area(s).

B. FEDERAL AWARD INFORMATION

Length of performance period: 12 to 18 months.

Number of awards anticipated: 2 awards (dependent on amounts and availability of funding).

Award amounts: awards may range from a minimum of $100,000 to a maximum of $500,000.

Total available funding: $1,000,000.

Type of funding: FY23 Smith Mundt Public Diplomacy Funds

Anticipated program start date: October 1, 2023

This notice is subject to availability of funding.

Funding Instrument Type: Cooperative agreement. Cooperative agreements are different from grants in that embassy staff are substantially involved in the implementation of the project activities. The level of involvement is negotiated with the grantee during prior to issuing the official notice of the award by the U.S. Embassy in Amman, and is included in the final award documents.

Program Performance Period: Proposed programs should be completed in 18 months or less.

The Department of State will entertain applications for continuation grants funded under these awards beyond the initial budget period on a non-competitive basis subject to availability of funds, satisfactory progress of the program, and a determination that continued funding would be in the best interest of the U.S. Department of State.

C. ELIGILIBITY INFORMATION

Eligible Applicants

The following U.S. and Jordanian organizations are eligible to apply:

Not-for-profit organizations, including think tanks and civil society/non-governmental organizations

Public and private educational institutions

To be considered for funding under this opportunity, applicants SHALL:

Have demonstrable previous experience working in Jordan. This should be addressed within the project narrative section of your application.

Meet ALL the registration requirements listed below.

Meet any requirements listed as MANDATORY in Other Eligibility Considerations, below.

Cost Sharing or Matching

Cost sharing is recommended, but not required.

Other Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible to receive an award, all organizations must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number issued via www.SAM.gov as well as a valid registration on www.SAM.gov. Please see Section D.3 for more information. Individuals are not required to have a UEI or be registered in SAM.gov.

Note: Applicants are only allowed to submit one proposal per organization. If more than one proposal is submitted from an organization, all proposals from that institution will be considered ineligible for funding.

D.APPLICATION AND SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Address to Request Application Package

Application forms required below are available at Grant.gov

Content and Form of Application Submission

Please follow all instructions below carefully . Proposals that do not meet the requirements of this announcement or fail to comply with the stated requirements will be ineligible.

Content of Application: Please ensure that:

The proposal clearly addresses the goals and objectives of this funding opportunity

All documents are in English

All pages are numbered

All documents are formatted to 8 ½ x 11 paper, and

All Microsoft Word documents are single-spaced, 12-point Calibri font, with a minimum of 1-inch margins.

All budgets are in U.S. dollars, and provide a clear down of proposed costs including any cost-share

The following documents are required :

Mandatory application forms

SF-424 (Application for Federal Assistance – organizations) or SF-424-I (Application for Federal Assistance –individuals) at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/forms/sf-424-family.html

or at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/forms/sf-424-family.html SF-424A (Budget Information for Non-Construction programs) at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/forms/sf-424-family.html

https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/forms/sf-424-family.html SF-424B (Assurances for Non-Construction programs) at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/forms/sf-424-family.html

(note: the SF-424B is only required for individuals and for organizations not registered in SAM.gov)

Summary Page: Cover sheet stating the applicant name and organization, proposal date, program title, program period proposed start and end date, and brief purpose of the program. Proposal (12 pages maximum): The proposal should contain sufficient information that anyone not familiar with it would understand exactly what the applicant wants to do. You may use your own proposal format, but it must include all the items below.

Proposal Summary: Short narrative that outlines the proposed program, including program objectives and anticipated impact.

Short narrative that outlines the proposed program, including program objectives and anticipated impact. Introduction to the Organization or Individual applying : A description of past and present operations, showing ability to carry out the program, including information on all previous grants from the U.S. Embassy and/or U.S. government agencies.

: A description of past and present operations, showing ability to carry out the program, including information on all previous grants from the U.S. Embassy and/or U.S. government agencies. Problem Statement: Clear, concise and well-supported statement of the problem to be addressed and why the proposed program is needed

Clear, concise and well-supported statement of the problem to be addressed and why the proposed program is needed Program Goals and Objectives: The “goals” describe what the program is intended to achieve. The “objectives” refer to the intermediate accomplishments on the way to the goals. These should be achievable and measurable.

The “goals” describe what the program is intended to achieve. The “objectives” refer to the intermediate accomplishments on the way to the goals. These should be achievable and measurable. Program Activities : Describe the program activities and how they will help achieve the objectives.

: Describe the program activities and how they will help achieve the objectives. Program Methods and Design : A description of how the program is expected to work to solve the stated problem and achieve the goal. Include a logic model as appropriate.

: A description of how the program is expected to work to solve the stated problem and achieve the goal. Include a logic model as appropriate. Proposed Program Schedule and Timeline: The proposed timeline for the program activities. Include the dates, times, and locations of planned activities and events.

The proposed timeline for the program activities. Include the dates, times, and locations of planned activities and events. Key Personnel: Names, titles, roles, and experience/qualifications of key personnel involved in the program. What proportion of their time will be used in support of this program? For each position designated as key personnel for this project, applicants must provide the following:

If the position is already filled: Provide brief biographical information summarizing the person’s qualifications, as well as a brief description of the roles or responsibilities pertaining to this project. If the person to fill a key position has not yet been hired: Provide a summary of the job description, which should include a description of the roles and responsibilities pertaining to this project, as well as a description of qualifications of eligible candidates. NOTE: If an applicant is proposing sub grant partner(s) as part of their project design, Key Personnel/Positions of the sub grantee must also be included

Program Partners: List the names and type of involvement of key partner organizations and sub-awardees.

List the names and type of involvement of key partner organizations and sub-awardees. Program Monitoring and Evaluation Plan: This is an important part of successful grants. Throughout the time-frame of the grant, how will the activities be monitored to ensure they are happening in a timely manner, and how will the program be evaluated to make sure it is meeting the goals of the grant?

This is an important part of successful grants. Throughout the time-frame of the grant, how will the activities be monitored to ensure they are happening in a timely manner, and how will the program be evaluated to make sure it is meeting the goals of the grant? Risk Analysis : All programs inherently contain both internal and external risks. However, with proper identification and management, risks can be prepared for, minimized, or mitigated. The purpose of a risk analysis is to identify the internal and external risks associated with the proposed program in the application, rate the likelihood of the risks, rate the potential impact of the risks on the program, and identify actions that could help mitigate the risks. Applicants should include all assumptions and external factors identified in the logic model in the risk analysis. Applicants should rate the likelihood of a risk and potential impact of the risk as “High,” “Medium,” or “Low.” Note: PAS requires organizations to conduct adequate risk analysis and remediation throughout the life of a program and provide revisions to risk analysis documents and processes as necessary.

: All programs inherently contain both internal and external risks. However, with proper identification and management, risks can be prepared for, minimized, or mitigated. The purpose of a risk analysis is to identify the internal and external risks associated with the proposed program in the application, rate the likelihood of the risks, rate the potential impact of the risks on the program, and identify actions that could help mitigate the risks. Applicants should include all assumptions and external factors identified in the logic model in the risk analysis. Applicants should rate the likelihood of a risk and potential impact of the risk as “High,” “Medium,” or “Low.” Note: PAS requires organizations to conduct adequate risk analysis and remediation throughout the life of a program and provide revisions to risk analysis documents and processes as necessary. Future Funding or SustainabilityApplicant’s plan for continuing the program beyond the grant period, or the availability of other resources, if applicable.

Budget Justification Narrative: After filling out the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate file to describe each of the budget expenses in detail. See section H. Other Information: Guidelines for Budget Submissions below for further information.

Applicants must provide the following three elements as part of their budget submission:

Summary Budget

Detailed Line-Item Budget

Budget Narrative

NOTE: Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the same format as provided in the template, and to submit summary and detailed line-item budgets in Excel form, and the Budget Narrative as either a PDF or Word file. If the applicant does not use the template, the applicant must ensure that their submission includes all elements outlined in the sample.

Logic Model: Applicants shall provide a logic model or theory of change to demonstrate how the proposed project (including activities, the project design, and the surrounding context) will achieve the stated objectives. The logic model or theory of change statements can be generated using the template attached to this funding opportunity. Attachments:

1-page CV or resume of key personnel who are proposed for the program

Letters of support from program partners describing the roles and responsibilities of each partner

If your organization has a Negotiated Indirect Cost Rate Agreement (NICRA) and includes NICRA charges in the budget, your latest NICRA should be included as a PDF file.

Official permission letters, if required for program activities

Unique Entity Identifier and System for Award Management (SAM.gov)

Required Registrations:

All organizations, whether based in the United States or in another country, must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and an active registration with the SAM.gov. A UEI is one of the data elements mandated by Public Law 109-282, the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act (FFATA), for all Federal awards.

Note: As of April 2022, a DUNS number is no longer required for federal assistance applications.

The 2 CFR 200 requires that sub-grantees obtain a UEI number. Please note the UEI for sub-grantees is not required at the time of application but will be required before an award is processed and/or directed to a sub-grantee.

Note: The process of obtaining or renewing a SAM.gov registration may take anywhere from 4-8 weeks. Please begin your registration as early as possible .

Organizations based in the United States or that pay employees within the United States will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov.

or that pay employees within the United States will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov. Organizations based outside of the United States and that do not pay employees within the United States do not need an EIN from the IRS but do need a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov.

and that do not pay employees within the United States do not need an EIN from the IRS but do need a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov. Please note that as of November 2022 and February 2022 respectively, organizations based outside of the United States that do not intend to apply for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awards are no longer required to have a NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) code or CAGE code to apply for non-DoD foreign assistance funding opportunities. If an applicant organization is mid-registration and wishes to remove a CAGE or NCAGE code from their SAM.gov registration, the applicant should submit a help desk ticket (“incident”) with the Federal Service Desk (FSD) online at fsd.gov using the following language: “I do not intend to seek financial assistance from the Department of Defense. I do not wish to obtain a CAGE or NCAGE code. I understand that I will need to submit my registration after this incident is resolved in order to have my registration activated.”

Organizations based outside of the United States and that DO NOT plan to do business with the DoD should follow the below instructions:

Step 1: Proceed to SAM.gov to obtain a UEI and complete the SAM.gov registration process. SAM.gov registration must be renewed annually.

Organizations based outside of the United States and that DO plan to do business with the DoD in addition to Department of State should follow the below instructions:

Step 1: Apply for an NCAGE code by following the instructions on the NSPA NATO website linked below:

NCAGE Homepage:

https://eportal.nspa.nato.int/AC135Public/sc/CageList.aspx

NCAGE Code Request Tool (NCRT):

Exemptions

An exemption from the UEI and sam.gov registration requirements may be permitted on a case-by-case basis if:

An applicant’s identity must be protected due to potential endangerment of their mission, their organization’s status, their employees, or individuals being served by the applicant.

For an applicant, if the Federal awarding agency makes a determination that there are exigent circumstances that prohibit the applicant from receiving a unique entity identifier and completing SAM registration prior to receiving a Federal award. In these instances, Federal awarding agencies must require the recipient to obtain a unique entity identifier and complete SAM registration within 30 days of the Federal award date.

Organizations requesting exemption from UEI or SAM.gov requirements must email the point of contact listed in the NOFO at least two weeks prior to the deadline in the NOFO providing a justification of their request. Approval for a SAM.gov exemption must come from the warranted Grants Officer before the application can be deemed eligible for review.

Submission Dates and Times

Applications are due no later than June 5, 2023.

Funding Restrictions

Fees and travel cost to attend conferences in the United States, unless the travel is part of a larger-scope program/project and will tie directly to activities in Jordan

Ongoing salary costs (e.g., standing up or maintaining the operation of an organization)

Office equipment

Paying to complete activities begun with other funds

Refreshments (exception: expenses for coffee breaks and working lunches which are essential to the realization of the program might be funded)

Costs of alcoholic beverages

Furthermore, award funds cannot be used for construction projects, vehicle purchases, real estate purchases or other similar purposes or for costs which are determined as unallowable in 2 CFR 200.

Other Submission Requirements

All application materials must be submitted by email to AmmanGrants@state.gov.

E. APPLICATION REVIEW INFORMATION

Criteria

Each application will be evaluated and rated on the basis of the evaluation criteria outlined below.

Quality and Feasibility of the Program Idea – 20 points: The program idea is well developed, with detail about how program activities will be carried out. The proposal includes a reasonable implementation timeline.

Organizational Capacity and Record on Previous Grants – 20 points: The organization has expertise in its stated field and has the internal controls in place to manage federal funds. This includes a financial management system and a bank account.

Program Planning/Ability to Achieve Objectives – 15 points: Goals and objectives are clearly stated and program approach is likely to provide maximum impact in achieving the proposed results.

Budget – 10 points: The budget justification is detailed. Costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results. The budget is realistic, accounting for all necessary expenses to achieve proposed activities.

Monitoring and evaluation plan – 15 points: Applicant demonstrates it is able to measure program success against key indicators and provides milestones to indicate progress toward goals outlined in the proposal. The program includes output and outcome indicators, and shows how and when those will be measured.

Sustainability – 10 points: Program activities will continue to have positive impact after the end of the program.

Support of Equity and Underserved Communities – 10 points: Proposals should clearly demonstrate how the program will support and advance equity and engage underserved communities in program administration, design, and implementation.

Review and Selection Process

A review committee will evaluate all eligible applications and notify all applicants of decisions no later than September 30, 2023.

Responsibility/Qualification Information in SAM.gov (formerly, FAPIIS)

i. The Federal awarding agency, prior to making a Federal award with a total amount of Federal share greater than the simplified acquisition threshold, is required to review and consider any information about the applicant that is in the U.S. government designated integrity and performance system accessible through SAM.gov (see 41 U.S.C. 2313);

11. An applicant, at its option, may review and comment on any information about itself that a Federal awarding agency previously entered. Currently, federal agencies create integrity records in the integrity module of the Contractor Performance Assessment and Reporting System (CPARS) and these records are visible as responsibility/qualification records in SAM.gov;

iii. The Federal awarding agency will consider any comments by the applicant, in addition to the other information in the designated integrity and performance system, in making a judgment about the applicant’s integrity, business ethics, and record of performance under Federal awards when completing the review of risk posed by applicants as described in §200.206 Federal awarding agency review of risk posed by applicants.

Anticipated Announcement and Federal Award Dates: September 20, 2023

F. FEDERAL AWARD ADMINISTRATION INFORMATION

a. Federal Award Notices

The grant award or cooperative agreement will be written, signed, awarded, and administered by the Grants Officer. The assistance award agreement is the authorizing document and it will be provided to the recipient for review and signature by email. The recipient may only start incurring program expenses beginning on the start date shown on the grant award document signed by the Grants Officer.

If a proposal is selected for funding, the Department of State has no obligation to provide any additional future funding. Renewal of an award to increase funding or extend the period of performance is at the discretion of the Department of State.

Issuance of this NOFO does not constitute an award commitment on the part of the U.S. government, nor does it commit the U.S. government to pay for costs incurred in the preparation and submission of proposals. Further, the U.S. government reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received.

Payment Method: Payments will be disbursed in at least 3 installments using an approved and signed SF270 form.

b. Administrative and National Policy Requirements

Before submitting an application, applicants should review all the terms and conditions and required certifications which will apply to this award, to ensure that they will be able to comply.

These include:

In accordance with the Office of Management and Budget’s guidance located at 2 CFR part 200, all applicable Federal laws, and relevant Executive guidance, the Department of State will review and consider applications for funding, as applicable to specific programs, pursuant to this notice of funding opportunity in accordance with the following: NOTE:

Guidance for Grants and Agreements in Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations (2 CFR), as updated in the Federal Register’s 85 FR 49506 on August 13, 2020, particularly on: Selecting recipients most likely to be successful in delivering results based on the program objectives through an objective process of evaluating Federal award applications (2 CFR part 200.205), Prohibiting the purchase of certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment in alignment with section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019 (Pub. L. No. 115—232) (2 CFR part 200.216), Promoting the freedom of speech and religious liberty in alignment with Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty (E.O. 13798) and Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities (E.O. 13864) (§§ 200.300, 200.303, 200.339, and 200.341), Providing a preference, to the extent permitted by law, to maximize use of goods, products, and materials produced in the United States (2 CFR part 200.322), and Terminating agreements in whole or in part to the greatest extent authorized by law, if an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities (2 CFR part 200.340).



In accordance with the Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Underserved Communities, proposals should demonstrate how the program advances equity with respect to race, ethnicity, religion, income, geography, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disability. The proposal should also demonstrate how the program will further engagement in underserved communities and with individuals from underserved communities. Proposals should demonstrate how addressing racial equity and underserved communities will enhance the program’s goals and objectives, as well as the experience of participants.

The support of underserved communities will be part of the review criteria for this opportunity. Therefore, proposals should clearly demonstrate how the program will support and advance equity and engage underserved communities in program administration, design, and implementation.

C. Reporting

Reporting Requirements: Recipients will be required to submit financial reports and program reports. The award document will specify how often these reports must be submitted, but reports are often required on quarterly basis.

Foreign Assistance Data Review: As required by Congress, the Department of State must make progress in its efforts to improve tracking and reporting of foreign assistance data through the Foreign Assistance Data Review (FADR). The FADR requires tracking of foreign assistance activity data from budgeting, planning, and allocation through obligation and disbursement. Successful applicants will be required to report and draw down federal funding based on the appropriate FADR Data Elements, indicated within their award documentation. In cases of more than one FADR Data Element, typically program or sector and/or regions or country, the successful applicant will be required to maintain separate accounting records.

Applicants should be aware of the post award reporting requirements reflected in 2 CFR 200 Appendix XII—Award Term and Condition for Recipient Integrity and Performance Matters.

G. FEDERAL AWARDING AGENCY CONTACTS

If you have any questions about the grant application process, please contact: ammangrants@state.gov

H. OTHER INFORMATION

Guidelines for Budget Justification

Personnel and Fringe Benefits: Describe the wages, salaries, and benefits of temporary or permanent staff who will be working directly for the applicant on the program, and the percentage of their time that will be spent on the program.

Travel: Estimate the costs of travel and per diem for this program, for program staff, consultants or speakers, and participants/beneficiaries. If the program involves international travel, include a brief statement of justification for that travel.

Equipment: Describe any machinery, furniture, or other personal property that is required for the program, which has a useful life of more than one year (or a life longer than the duration of the program), and costs at least $5,000 per unit.

Supplies: List and describe all the items and materials, including any computer devices, that are needed for the program. If an item costs more than $5,000 per unit, then put it in the budget under Equipment.

Contractual: Describe goods and services that the applicant plans to acquire through a contract with a vendor. Also describe any sub-awards to non-profit partners that will help carry out the program activities.

Other Direct Costs: Describe other costs directly associated with the program, which do not fit in the other categories. For example, shipping costs for materials and equipment or applicable taxes. All “Other” or “Miscellaneous” expenses must be itemized and explained.

Indirect Costs: These are costs that cannot be linked directly to the program activities, such as overhead costs needed to help keep the organization operating. If your organization has a Negotiated Indirect Cost Rate (NICRA) and includes NICRA charges in the budget, attach a copy of your latest NICRA. Organizations that have never had a NICRA may request indirect costs of 10% of modified total direct costs as defined in 2 CFR 200.68.

“Cost Sharing” refers to contributions from the organization or other entities other than the U.S. Embassy. It also includes in-kind contributions such as volunteers’ time and donated venues.

Alcoholic Beverages: Please note that award funds cannot be used for alcoholic beverages.

