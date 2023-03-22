Agricultural Crop Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029: Prudential, Chubb, QBE, Zurich, ICICI Lombard
Agricultural Crop Insurance Market
A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Agricultural Crop Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential, XL Catlin, Everest Re Group, Endurance Specialty, CUNA Mutual, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Tokio Marine, CGB Diversified Services, Farmers Mutual Hail, Archer Daniels Midland & ICICI Lombard.
Market Overview of Agricultural Crop Insurance
If you are involved in the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Digital & Direct Channel, Bancassurance, Agencies & Brokers], Types / Coverage [MPCI & Hail], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.
Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:
• North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]
• Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]
• Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]
• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]
• the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Agricultural Crop Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires “ heavy lifting” to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.
The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the “ push” nature of Agricultural Crop Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Agricultural Crop Insurance.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018-2022
Base year – 2022
Forecast period – 2023 to 2029
Major Highlights of TOC:
Chapter One: Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Industry Overview
1.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels
Chapter Two: Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
Digital & Direct Channel, Bancassurance, Agencies & Brokers
2.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023)
2.3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023E-2029)
Chapter Three: Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Type
3.1 By Type
, MPCI & Hail
3.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type (2019-2023)
3.3 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2023E-2029)
Chapter Four: Agricultural Crop Insurance Market: by Region/Country
4.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Regions
4.2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Revenue & Share by Region
4.3 North America
4.4 Europe
4.5 the Asia Pacific
4.6 South America
4.7 the Middle East & Africa
Chapter Five: Player Analysis
5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2021-2023E)
5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions
5.3 Company Profiles
..........continued
