Lights, Camera, CannaGuide - QVC-Inspired Launchpad Reinventing Cannabis Shopping & Entertainment

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- CannaGuide , the ultimate QVC-inspired launchpad set to transform the cannabis industry, will launch on 4/20 with a streaming event that showcases innovative brands and products. With 420MEDIA as the agency of record, CannaGuide's cutting-edge platform on CANNECTED TV will empower cannabis brands to showcase their products to millions of viewers across top platforms like Roku, Apple TV , Amazon Fire, Sony, Panasonic, TCL smart TVs, mobile, web, and more, connecting them with a massive, untapped market of cannabis enthusiasts and curious individuals.For brands, CannaGuide will offer unprecedented exposure across top streaming platforms, tapping into a thriving market of cannabis aficionados and curious individuals seeking the best products and services. With CannaGuide, brands can showcase their offerings in an interactive, QVC-style format and connect with a vibrant community of fellow enthusiasts.For consumers, CannaGuide will offer an immersive and authentic experience, where they can discover the best brands and products, connect with like-minded enthusiasts, and learn from expert advice and captivating entertainment. From product demonstrations to a comprehensive directory of brands and services, CannaGuide will offer a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone looking to explore the world of cannabis."I am beyond thrilled to unveil this incredible opportunity for cannabis brands to take their offerings to TV, and I can't wait to see the impact it will have on the industry and our community," exclaimed Kerri Accardi, Executive Producer at Cannected TV.To celebrate the launch, CannaGuide has planned a 4/20 pitch & promo extravaganza, where participating brands will be streamed 24/7 on CANNECTED TV, captivating a massive audience of cannabis enthusiasts and boosting brand visibility, credibility, and sales. CannaGuide's launch on 4/20 marks a new era in the cannabis industry, offering an authentic, cost-effective, and easily accessible platform for both brands, enthusiasts, and curious individuals. With limited time available, brands are encouraged to sign up and reserve their placement as soon as possible.For more information and to secure your spot, contact the CANNECTED TV team at hello@420media.agency or 425-420-0585. Join the CannaGuide revolution and watch as your brand rockets to new heights with CANNECTED TV!About CANNECTED TV:CANNECTED TV is a cutting-edge streaming platform focused on delivering engaging and educational cannabis-related content. Offering a wide range of programming, from expert advice to captivating entertainment, CANNECTED TV connects audiences with the cannabis brands and information they seek. For more information, visit www.cannected.tv

