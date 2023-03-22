Budget Policy Offers Most Affordable Health Insurance Policies
Budget Policy Offers Most Affordable Health Insurance PoliciesMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budget Policy has been in the news lately because of some exciting offers that it has introduced for its customers. The company is of the most trusted and reputed insurance-comparison (and buying) portals for OSHCs and OVHCs in Australia and is one of the businesses of Asia Pacific Group – an education & migration agency based in Melbourne.
Recently, the director of the company – Mr. Vikas Sharma – announced that Budget Policy would provide a discount on OSHC for couples and on OSHC for families. “We believe these discounts are good and will help us secure more clients in near future. This is part of our growth strategy and we hope it to work more than our expectation”, said Mr. Vikas Sharma.
According to the mandates of the Australian Government, every international student entering Australia must have a valid OSHC, i.e., Overseas Student Health Cover, during the entirety of their stay. The same goes for temporary; they need to have OVHC, i.e., Overseas Visitor Health Cover during their stay in Australia. This makes OSHC and OVHC a huge market. “Though we are just the mediators, we want to offer the best prices to all our clients by providing maximum possible discounts”, added Mr. Avik Andalib – Business Development Manager, Asia Pacific Group.
Although there are a number of websites available in the marketplace that allow the customers to compare and buy insurance policies, Budget Policy has an edge because of its easy interface that allows the customers to choose and buy policies within a few clicks. “The response to the discounts has been phenomenal so far; we have seen a steep growth in our sales”, added Mr. Sudhir Sharma – Sales Representative, Budget Policy. The company has a dedicated helpline that helps the customers buy the most suitable and affordable policy and even guides them to file the claims if needed.
Budget Policy is an intermediary that offers OSHCs and OVHCs from world-renowned providers like Bupa, NIB, Medibank, and AHM. All the policies listed on the portal are compliant with the visa conditions
In case you are looking for OSHCs and OVHCs, Budget Policy can surely help you find the most affordable health insurance coverage that suits your visa conditions. All you need to do is visit their website, select your visa type & duration and it will list all the suitable policies. You may even get in touch with their helpline to get assistance with finding the best and most affordable health policy.
