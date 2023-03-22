PHILIPPINES, March 22 - Press Release

March 22, 2023 Tulfo calls for Senate investigation on delays in processing claims of SSS members Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo is calling for a Senate investigation into the reported complaints from Social Security System (SSS) members about the long and tedious system of processing their benefits, particularly retirement claims. In filing Senate Resolution (SR) No. 544, Tulfo stressed that said delays in processing of claims have caused financial difficulties for retirees, especially for those who are relying on their benefits to survive the day-to-day. "It is the responsibility of the Senate to ensure that government agencies such as the SSS are efficient in providing services to the public, especially to its members who have contributed to the system," the resolution read. The SSS was created to provide social protection to Filipinos and help them prepare for the future through contributions and benefits. Tulfo said the inquiry should include, among others, the reasons for delays in processing claims and the measures being taken by the SSS to address these issues. He noted that it should also cover the possible reforms that can be implemented to improve the efficiency of claiming benefits, such as the use of digital technology and automation of processes. The Senator from Isabela and Davao likewise said that the inquiry should also include the need for additional funding and manpower to support the SSS in processing benefit claims efficiently and the possible establishment of a monitoring system that will track the progress of claims. The findings and recommendations as a result of the said inquiry shall be used as a basis for proposing legislative measures to improve the SSS and to ensure that its members receive their benefits in a timely and efficient manner. Tulfo, gustong paimbestigahan ang mabagal na pagproseso ng SSS retirement claims Nagpapatawag ng imbestigasyon sa Senado si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo hinggil sa napaulat na reklamo ng mga miyembro ng Social Security System (SSS) sa mabagal na pagproseso ng kanilang mga benepisyo, partikular ang kanilang retirement claims. Sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 544, iginiit ni Tulfo na ang pagkaantala sa pagproseso ng mga claim ay perwisyo sa mga retirees, lalo pa sa mga umaasa sa kanilang mga benepisyo para pangtustos sa pangaraw-araw na gastusin. "It is the responsibility of the Senate to ensure that government agencies such as the SSS are efficient in providing services to the public, especially to its members who have contributed to the system," nakalagay sa resolusyon. Ang SSS ay inaasahang magbigay ng proteksyon sa mga Pilipino at tulungan silang maghanda para sa hinaharap sa pamamagitan ng mga kontribusyon at benepisyo. Sinabi ni Tulfo na dapat alamin ang mga dahilan ng pagkaantala sa pagproseso ng mga claim at ang mga hakbang na ginagawa ng SSS upang matugunan ang mga isyung ito. Binanggit niya na dapat ding malaman sa magaganap na imbestigasyon ang mga posibleng reporma na maaaring ipatupad upang mapabilis ang pag-claim ng mga benepisyo, tulad ng paggamit ng digital technology. Dagdag niya, dapat ding isama sa inquiry ang pangangailangan para sa karagdagang pondo at manpower para suportahan ang SSS sa pagproseso ng mga claims at ang posibleng pagtatatag ng monitoring system para sa mga claim.