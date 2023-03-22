Tazofarms Unveils The New Line Of Indoor Reserve Hemp Wraps
The leading hydroponic farm establishment, Tazofarms now unveils indoor reserve hemp wraps with 14 new hemp strainsCARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tazofarms, a leading Indoor Hydroponic Hemp Farm in Dallas, Texas has launched its new line of Indoor Reserve Hemp Wraps. The company, which is known for its THCA Flower and Products, rolled out this line as it is looking to up the ante. With hemp grown in Texas and processed in Oklahoma, state-of-the-art indoor farm, the pre-rolls are filled with pure flower material and about 10% delta-8 infused and to top it all, it is Terpene-rich, high CBD. These pre-rolls can now be ordered from its website with delivery available and an option to pick them up from Tazofarm's establishment as well. With this launch, Tazofarms looks to disrupt the entire industry and give consumers what they have always wanted.
Since its inception in 2019, Tazofarms has perfected the art of growing high-grade hemp crops. The new line of indoor reserve hemp wraps is just proof of that. The paper used for the pre-rolls is unbleached with no chalk or dyes. Plus, the hemp is nicotine-free, shake-free, stem-free, and additive-free for an overall amazing experience that ensures a clean burn. As a bonus: all Tazofarms products are made from organic ingredients sourced from the farm and country itself; so the consumer knows what's going into their body too! Importantly though, the importance here is not only how good they taste but also how clean they burn!
These pre-rolls come in various flavors including indica strains that ensure calmness of the user's mind, ease of nerves and make the user laid back whereas the sativa strains will get users activated and pumped up.
The hemp wraps are made from 100% organic hemp flowers which is grown in-house using sustainable farming techniques. The material is then processed into a raw material with no chemicals added at all so it's safe to consume on any level whether it be low THC content or high THC content. These hemp wraps are sold individually, in 5 packs, or a 10-pack of shorties (half size).
"We are excited to roll out this product. It is the next big thing in hemp products and we believe it will be a big hit with consumers. Homegrown, proudly made by us, and love the initial response until now!" said the company spokesperson. They also added, " We have been working hard on this product and are excited to finally be able to share it with the world. We hope you enjoy smoking our wraps just as much as we enjoyed making them."
With the new line of Indoor Reserve Hemp Wraps, Tazofarms is certain that it has changed the game. The company says that its wraps are a healthier alternative to other types of smoking materials like tobacco or bleached paper, and they offer several benefits that users will enjoy.
About Tazofarms -
TazoFarms is based in Carrollton, Texas, and was founded in 2019. It was one of the most recognized hydroponic farms in the area known for its excellent hemp production.
Media Contact
Tazo Farms
+1 855-444-8296
contact@tazofarms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram