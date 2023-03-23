mySecondTeacher recognised as “Best eLearning Technology Company - APAC” in the 2023 Singapore Business Award Winners
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mySecondTeacher has been recognised as the “Best eLearning Technology Company - APAC” in the 2023 Singapore Business Award Winners organised by APAC Insider Magazine.
2023 is the sixth year APAC Insider is organising the Singapore Business Awards. These awards ‘highlight the businesses and individuals exceeding all expectations’. Awards Coordinator, Stephanie Tooby, commented on the success of this year’s programme: “The winners of the Singapore Business Awards 2023 have gone above and beyond for their customers, and the reputation of Singapore within the corporate landscape. I want to share a sincere congratulations to each individual involved and I look forward to hearing more from them in the future.”
“Last year, we were awarded with the ‘Best AV Digital Content Creators’ award, and this year, our entire eLearning technology platform and company was recognised by APAC Insider. This is a huge honour for us, and we will continue to add value in this space for the foreseeable future,” said Dr Benson Soong, founder of mySecondTeacher.
About Advanced Pedagogy and mySecondTeacher
Advanced Pedagogy (AP) is an education technology company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by Cambridge University alumni Dr. Benson Soong and advised by Cambridge don Prof. Neil Mercer, AP works to improve school-based education using the technologies of education. Our solutions transform traditional education landscapes and lead to improved learning outcomes for students while helping teachers transform their core responsibilities — from that of the content provider and knowledge facilitators into learning activators.
Best known for our mySecondTeacher (MST) platform which is multiple award-winning and franchised and licensed in countries like Nepal and Indonesia, AP is a statutory member of the Singapore Business Federation, which is Singapore’s apex business chamber.
For media enquires, please contact:
Shahil Pradhan
Advanced Pedagogy Pte Ltd
shahil@adpeda.com