Sports Media Announces Implied Sponsorship™ with SPORTRONS

Sports Media Inc., in collaboration with SPORTRONS, is proud to announce a new form of advertising in sports venues called Implied Sponsorship™.SEVERANCE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Media Inc., in collaboration with SPORTRONS, is proud to announce a new form of advertising in sports venues called Implied Sponsorship™. This innovative approach to sports marketing and sponsorship is set to change the game for brands looking to reach new audiences, allowing them to associate themselves with a sports team, event, or venue at a fraction of the cost of traditional sponsorship methods.
Implied Sponsorship™ is a key component of the Strategic Advertising Placement Program: Any Sport, Any Venue, Any Time™. This program enables clients to apply one of the Implied Sponsorship approaches and compete in sports advertising and sponsorship without breaking the bank.
“We are thrilled to introduce Implied Sponsorship™ to the world of sports advertising and sponsorship,” said CEO of Sports Media Inc., Dan Kost. “By partnering with SPORTRONS, we can offer clients a unique opportunity to create a strong association with the sports industry, leverage the popularity of various sports to reach their target audience and generate lasting brand impressions at a lower cost.”
Unlike traditional sponsorships, Implied Sponsorship™ requires no long-term commitment, making it an ideal option for smaller brands and businesses looking to test the waters. It is also highly customizable, allowing companies to target specific demographics and regions.
The Implied Sponsorship™ program has already proven to be successful for various businesses. For example, a television network launched a sports campaign for their new TV show in baseball at a cost of under $60,000. By using Implied Sponsorship, the network saved over $690,000 compared to the regular cost of $750,000.
Similarly, a popular Dog Food Company generated over 39 million brand impressions at a fraction of the cost, spending only $120,000. This approach allowed the brand to leave a lasting impression on loyal sports fans while staying within budget.
“SPORTRONS' technology enables us to display highly targeted ads, ensuring maximum impact for our clients,” said Kost. “We believe this approach will become increasingly popular as brands search for more creative ways to engage with their audiences.”
Implied Sponsorship™ can be implemented for a single event or a longer duration, allowing brands to build on their campaigns over time. This approach allows brands to create a strong association with the sports industry and establish themselves as a trusted partner in the sports community.
SPORTRONS’ Implied Sponsorship™ program offers placement opportunities that can benefit a diverse range of brands such as Advertising Brand Marketers, Manufacturing/Distribution companies, and Food Franchises.
The Brand Advertising Seasonal Placement Program is designed to provide a unique opportunity for Advertising Brand Marketers to expand their reach into professional sports venues. This program creates a strategic partnership between SPORTRONS, Advertising Brand Marketers, and specific professional sports venues, which allows seasonal advertisers to gain the extraordinary benefits of Implied Sponsorship™ with no long-term commitment. The program enables advertisers to access the venue’s and team’s valuable media assets and trademarks, providing them with a powerful platform to promote their brand and reach a wider audience.
The Manufactures/Distribution Placement Program is a new initiative that fosters these strategic partnerships with Manufacturing/Distribution companies. This program provides an opportunity for companies to expand their marketing reach into professional sports venues and local retailers with the contractual benefits of Implied Sponsorship™.
“We are confident that this program will open up new possibilities for Manufacturing and Distribution companies to increase brand awareness, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting initiative,” said Kost.
The Franchise Placement Program provides the strategic partnerships with Food Franchise companies. This program contractually enables Food Franchise companies to expand their reach into professional sports venues with the added benefits of Implied Sponsorship™. By leveraging this program, Food Franchise companies can significantly enhance their marketing strategies, expand their franchise reach, and reach a more extensive audience.
SPORTRONS is the world's first Implied Sponsorship™ agency and is credited with creating one of the hottest trends in sports for 2016. With Implied Sponsorship™, clients can reach their target audience and elevate their business through innovative and cost-effective sports advertising and sponsorship.
For more information about Implied Sponsorship™, visit www.sportsmedia.net, www.sportrons.com, or https://dakdan.net/implied-sponsorship-with-sportrons/, or contact Dan Kost, CEO of Sports Media Inc., at (970) 436-0580 or DanK@SportsMedia.Net.
About Sports Media Inc.
Sports Media Inc. is a media advertising & strategy consulting agency specializing in wide-ranging advertising and marketing services for sports venues nationwide. Sports Media's empowering sports solutions span media buying, licensing concession-branded with professional leagues, sponsorships, planning, and placing traditional and digitized advertisements in stadiums, arenas, ballparks, and smart venues.
For more information about Sports Media's services, visit Www.SportsMedia.Net.
About SPORTRONS
SPORTRONS is a comprehensive sports marketing agency that has developed and manages the Sportrons Network - a Digital Video Sports Jumbotron Network that allows advertisers to place their ads on digital displays, Jombotrons, LED screens, and TV screens in sports venues. This network covers over 850 venues, 15 sports leagues, and 25,000+ events, reaching over 260 million fans annually across both professional and college sports.
For more information about SPORTRONS’ services, visit Www.Sportrons.Com.
Dan Kost
Sports Media Inc
+1 970-436-0580
