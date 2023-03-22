Skill Samurai Continues Expansion with Gold Coast Franchise, Led by Seasoned Healthcare Professional Richard Colson
The addition of Richard Colson (Gold Coast) as a franchise partner highlights the continued growth and demand for STEM enrichment education in Australia.
I am thrilled to be a part of the Skill Samurai family, and I'm eager to help children in the Gold Coast area develop essential skills in coding and STEM”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai Australia, the nation's foremost provider of coding and STEM education, is delighted to announce the addition of Richard Colson as their latest franchise partner in the Gold Coast, Queensland. With an impressive background in nursing and management, Richard brings a unique set of skills and expertise that will significantly benefit the franchise community.
— Richard Colson
Jamie Buttigieg, Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai, says, "We are excited to welcome Richard Colson as a new franchise partner. His extensive experience in medical care, care planning, relationship building, and education, along with his role as acting Operations Centre Supervisor for Queensland Ambulance Service, make him an invaluable addition to our growing network. We're eager to see the positive impact he'll have on the Gold Coast community."
The addition of Richard Colson as a franchise partner highlights the continued growth and demand for STEM enrichment education in Australia. Skill Samurai now boasts five brick-and-mortar locations across the country, with even more on the horizon. This expansion underscores the importance of quality STEM education for Australian children, equipping them with the necessary skills for future success.
Richard Colson, the new franchise partner, shares his enthusiasm for joining Skill Samurai: "I am thrilled to be a part of the Skill Samurai family, and I'm eager to help children in the Gold Coast area develop essential skills in coding and STEM education. With my background in nursing and management, I am confident that I can contribute meaningfully to the success of Skill Samurai and positively impact the lives of children in my community."
The new Gold Coast location will offer Skill Samurai's ground-breaking MathCode™ Mastery Method, an integrated learning approach that combines maths and coding to help children achieve mastery with increased engagement. In addition to coding and STEM education, Skill Samurai provides an extensive curriculum designed to foster growth and learning in children.
In addition, Skill Samurai offers a diverse range of educational programs to cater to various age groups and interests. School Programs, including Coding & STEM Incursions, bring interactive learning experiences directly into the classroom. For younger children aged 4-5, School-Ready Programs are designed to equip them with the necessary foundational skills to excel in school. During school holidays, Skill Samurai hosts engaging School Holiday Tech Camps to keep children's minds active and challenged while having fun. After-school Coding & STEM Classes feature Robotics & 3D Printing, providing students with hands-on opportunities to explore the exciting world of technology and programming. Skill Samurai's comprehensive offerings ensure that children of all ages and skill levels can access high-quality STEM education that will prepare them for a bright future in the digital age.
About Skill Samurai: Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Originally founded in Canada, the company now operates in five countries worldwide. Focused on a project-based learning approach, Skill Samurai offers a fun and engaging environment for children to acquire valuable skills that prepare them for future success. Committed to helping kids develop problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, Skill Samurai tailors its comprehensive curriculum to each student's individual needs.
Jamie Buttigieg
Skill Samurai
+61468970543 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other