Director Bruce Bellocchi to Direct Comedy/Thriller "Love Kills," after helming Tom Sizemore's Final Film

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Director Bruce Bellocchi gears up to direct "Love Kills," a dark-comedy/thriller, after working on the late Tom Sizemore 's final produced film, the recently released "The Legend of Jack and Diane."Bellocchi, known for his eclectic background, including actor, writer, professional boxer, and MMA fighter, has assembled a talented team for his upcoming film. The cast includes Carlo Mendez, Lydia Zelmac, and Paul Faust, who each reunite with Bellocchi for the project. The screenplay, written by Bellocchi and Faust, will be produced by Jessica Gilstrap, Bellocchi, and Matthew Klien. Executive producers on the project include Edward Lake and Paul Faust."Love Kills" follows a couple with a significant age difference who believes that committing a murder will bind their love together forever. The film, loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," will begin shooting in South Florida this April. Carlo Mendez, the younger brother of Eva Mendes, set to star in "Love Kills," is known for his impressive work across film and television, including "Parks and Recreation" and the CW network's "90210" series.The feature is fully financed and set to stream worldwide through a multi-picture slate deal with V-Channels Media in early 2024. As part of B. Bellocchi Films' ongoing film slate, the team is also planning to shoot the additional title "Hung Jury" immediately after wrapping "Love Kills."Bellocchi had this to say about his upcoming project, "With 'Love Kills,' I specifically wanted to pay homage to the master, Hitchcock, while also bringing my own unique vision to the story. I'm thrilled to have assembled such a talented team who are just as excited as I am to bring this story to life."Bellocchi also reflected on the late Tom Sizemore, who he directed in his final film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane." "Directing Tom Sizemore in his last film was an honor. Tom and I became fast friends and had lengthy discussions on and off set. Tom was an incredible talent and despite what's been printed, a beautiful soul. His collaborations with celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Kathryn Bigelow, Michael Mann, Ridley Scott, and Martin Scorsese, Tom could often take a role and insert a spark of personality and soul that made them even more memorable."Jamie Freed, CEO of Freed Management, brokered the slate distribution deal between Bellocchi and V Channels.For more information about "Love Kills" and other B. Bellocchi Films projects, please visit https://www.brucebellocchifilms.com "The Legend of Jack and Diane" is available now on Amazon and Amazon Prime and is soon to be available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming platforms.

