Hackney Publications Publishes Third Annual ‘100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About’
100lawfirms.com is portal that serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
Hackney Publications announced today that it has published the third annual "100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About," a portal that serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need experienced and capable legal counsel.
— Holt Hackney
The firms are listed alphabetically, an ode to the difficulty in actually ranking such firms. Narrowing the list to just 100 law firms was also a challenge, according to Holt Hackney, who has been editing and publishing sports law periodicals for 25 years.
“More and more firms are introducing dedicated sports law practices,” said Hackney. “The list is dynamic. It is better than last year’s list. And the list in subsequent years will be better than this one.”
Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
“We’re proud of the fact that there is nothing out there quite like it. The fact that anyone can come to the site and search for firms that specialize in certain areas of sports law is an added benefit.”
Among the many firms included on the list are:
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Church Church Hittle + Antrim
Fox Rothschild LLP
Greenberg Glusker LLP
Herrick, Feinstein LLP
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Lightfoot, Franklin & White
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
PARRON LAW
Power Cronin, LTD
Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey, PLLC
Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC
Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, PA
Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney
Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
Spencer Fane LLP
Thompson Coburn LLP
The portal has synergy with Sports Law Expert, a blog that features regular content on a daily basis as well as a directory of legal experts and their particular specialty. “This directory has been around for a decade and has led to new business for many attorneys as well as expert witness engagements for the academic community,” said Hackney.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications produces 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert (subscription-based), which is a foundational publication produced 24 times a year. Each Alert features five case summaries and eight to ten articles. All pieces are written by expert attorneys, professors, law students, and staff. The Alert is a staple in higher education, where it is used in close to 100 sports law classrooms in any given semester. It also features a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. A sample of the Alert can be viewed at: https://sportslitigationalert.com/sample-issue/
Holt Hackney
Hackney Publications
+1 512-632-0854
