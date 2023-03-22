Global Vikings deploy to AFRICOM AOR

Published March 17, 2023

By 934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

934th Airlift Wing

More than 135 aircrew and aircraft maintenance Airmen and multiple C-130s assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing deployed to the United States Africa Command area of responsibility on Feb. 25, 2023.

Airmen deployed to support Operation East Africa Counter-Terrorism's mission to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional peace and stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.

"To the family and friends of our deployers, thank you tremendously for what you do and for supporting us and your loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Philip Nolan, 96th Airlift Squadron commander. “It's not easy going on a deployment, and it's not easy staying back home watching a person you care about deploy. Those of us in uniform cannot do what we do without your love and support. So, thank you, on behalf of all of us in uniform, for being here supporting us.”

The 934 AW flies C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft with the function of both air dropping and air landing cargo and troops. Additionally, the 934 AW provides the capability of crucial aeromedical evacuation of patients within the theater of operations. The 934 AW supports the Air Force mission daily, providing airlift in the United States and worldwide.

"It takes a lot of work to make these planes fly,” said Col. Gia Wilson-Mackey, 934th Maintenance Group commander. “They'll [maintainers] let you know how vital this aircraft is to our nation. They are supporting our nation and defending the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They're willing to give their lives to do so.

The 934 AW, known as the "Global Vikings," is Minnesota's only Air Force Reserve unit. It is a combat-ready Air Force Reserve Command flying unit that serves as the host for Army, Navy, Marine and Air National Guard units at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minn.