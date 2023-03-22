Censinet to Launch New Cybersecurity Product Innovations, Partnerships, and Cybersecurity Transparent Designees at ViVE
Censinet Executives to Lead Discussions with 100+ Digital Healthcare IT Leaders on Advancing the National Cybersecurity Strategy to Protect Patient Safety
We’re proud to be a ViVE sponsor and exhibitor for the second year in a row and look forward to advancing the state of cybersecurity and risk management in healthcare.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, will announce at ViVE 2023 two new major platform innovations and significant expansion of the KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent ecosystem. Censinet will demonstrate and discuss these new capabilities and initiatives at ViVE 2023 in booth #2152, March 26-29, 2023 in Nashville, TN at Music City Center. Censinet executives, customers, and prominent healthcare cybersecurity leaders will be on hand during the event to discuss how the Company and its partners are working together to advance the National Cybersecurity Strategy and healthcare risk management in support of protecting patient safety, data, and care delivery.
“We’re proud to be a ViVE sponsor and exhibitor for the second year in a row and look forward to advancing the state of cybersecurity and risk management in healthcare,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Throughout the show, we’ll be working with our partner KLAS Research to recognize more than twenty new and recertified Cybersecurity Transparent healthcare vendors exhibiting and attending the event.”
Censinet will make major announcements at ViVE 2023 in the following areas:
● New product to extend the capabilities and reach of third-party vendors and suppliers on the Censinet RiskOpsTM platform;
● New product innovation to enable maximum flexibility of the Censinet RiskOps platform through seamless integration and availability of on-demand managed services;
● New and existing partners to deliver third-party risk management capabilities via Censinet RiskOps and its new on-demand managed services capabilities;
● New and recertified third-party vendors and products to receive the KLAS / Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent designation. For the full list of KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent organizations, please visit: https://klasresearch.com/censinet;
● Preliminary insight from the landmark Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, co-sponsored by Censinet, American Hospital Association, and KLAS Research. Censinet executives will lead discussions with more than 100 healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and other digital health/IT leaders on how the Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study data can be applied and leveraged to advance the National Cybersecurity Strategy and protect patient safety and care. This study represents the industry’s first collaborative initiative to establish robust, validated, and trusted cybersecurity benchmarks for peer comparison, enabling healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) to compare and improve security program maturity and performance.
To connect with Censinet executives during VIVE 2023 and to learn more about the new products and other announcements, or to see a demonstration of the new Censinet products, please stop by booth #2152 or email vive2023@censinet.com anytime.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
