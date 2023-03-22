Submit Release
Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

/EIN News/ -- – Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Watch tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • GBA (Montreal, QC) wowed the judges with their flips, jumps, and incredible feats of strength
  • ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) scared Kardinal off the #CGT set with an unbelievable up-close magic trick
  • Singer Evan Turnbull of THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) surprised the judges with his identical twin brother during a heartwarming performance of “My Maria”
  • Singer PAOLA TROILO’s (Laval, QC) performance of “Nessun Dorma” brought all four judges to their feet
  • Singer BEATRICE LOVE (Edmonton, AB) performed a powerful cover of “Who’s Lovin’ You”, where Lilly said she owned that song as if it were her own track
  • Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC), who described herself as a ‘noise maker’ and brought the house down

Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE

GBA – Circus Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out GBA’s Performance HERE

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out ATSUSHI ONO’s Performance HERE

T.ACOS & T.EENAGERS – Dance Act

Granby, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MARQUIS – Dance Act

Winnipeg, MB

MARQUIS – Dance Act

Winnipeg, MB

THE CHEERFORCE GOLDEN GIRLS – Dance Act

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers

Glace Bay, NS

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out THE TURNBULL BROTHERS’ Performance HERE

EMMA GARRIOTT – Singer/Musician

Port McNeill, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MCELMAN & THE MAESTRO – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician

Laval, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out PAOLA TROILO’s Performance HERE

YOUNG MOMMY – Singer/Musician 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician 

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out BEATRICE LOVE’s Performance HERE

CHARLES PHILIPPE LAURIN – Novelty Act 

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act 

Laval, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, March 28)

CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act

Stoney Creek, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

XPECTACULO – Circus Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt

Onanole, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act

Whitehorse, YT

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube
EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups

London, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act 

Gibsons, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CONVERSION – Dance Act 

Trois-Rivières, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

