At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey delivered the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.. (Video credit: WSFA 12 News)
Governor Kay Ivey Delivers 2023 State of the State Address
March 22, 2023, 00:23 GMT
