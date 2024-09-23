Governor Kay Ivey Appoints Chris Beeker, III, to Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 2

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she is appointing Chris Beeker, III, to serve on the Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 2. Beeker will finish the unexpired term of his father, Chris “Chip” Beeker, Jr., who announced his decision to step down from his seat on the Public Service Commission due to health challenges.

Chris Beeker, III, served for four years as USDA Rural Development Director for the state of Alabama under President Donald Trump. Additionally, his background includes over a dozen years’ experience in banking, finance, budgeting, sales and marketing in the state.

“Chris Beeker, III, possesses an excellent record of governmental and business experience, including heading the Alabama branch of a major federal agency through which he directed significant investments in economic development and water and sewer infrastructure improvements literally all across our state,” said Governor Ivey. “Chris understands first-hand the needs of Alabama communities and our citizens, and he will hit the ground running as public service commissioner.”

Governor Ivey informed Beeker of his appointment today, and his term of office will begin immediately.

“It is with a humble heart that I accept the appointment to finish out my father’s term as Commissioner, Place 2, for the Alabama Public Service Commission,” said Chris Beeker, III. “My father’s decision did not come lightly, and I am fully aware of the great responsibility I now have to fulfill my obligations to the people of Alabama. I look forward to working with the Alabama Public Service Commission staff and meeting citizens throughout our great state as we can continue to advance Alabama to be one of the most competitive states in the nation.”

A Greene County native and resident of Tuscaloosa, Chris Beeker, III, is a graduate of The University of Mississippi at Oxford, and is married with three children.

