Bakell® is proud to serve Disney in new partnership

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the premier edible glitter & confectionery manufacturer, Bakell® (www.bakell.com) is proud to have its edible glitters, luster dusts, and sprinkles available to Disneyland Park, year-round. Guests visiting the Happiest Place on Earth may find Bakell's food & drink glitters—made only with FDA-approved ingredients—infused in various beverages & drinks or sprinkled over desserts & sweet treats.
Disneyland provides smiles and unforgettable memories to millions of visitors every year, and Bakell is ecstatic to play its modest part in the magic. Several Disney vendors & restaurants are already purchasing Bakell's signature line of edible glitters, luster dusts & sprinkles—adding a unique sparkle to newly-imagined desserts!
Disney chose Bakell® for its hundreds of edible glitters, luster dusts & sprinkles that are manufactured, produced or packaged in our GMP certified, HACCP certified, and FDA registered facilities using only FDA approved ingredients.
"Bakell has gained the trust from bakeries and retailers across the United States and beyond throughout the years," Bakell Merchandising Director Heather Adams said. "It's incredible to see major entertainment destinations like Disneyland pick Bakell to meet its food production needs.
"It's been pretty special to see our Gold & Pink edible glitters being used to decorate desserts for some of Disneyland's special events."
Park guests spotted Bakell's glitter during the 'Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite' event. The edible glitter was delicately decorated over the Princess Sundae at the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor.
For years, Bakell® has serviced the baking & confectionery markets including retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers with baking tools including edible glitters, 1000+ assortment of sprinkles, luster dusts, food coloring, a vast inventory of silicone molds & cookie cutters, along with drink garnishes from paper straws to beverage glitters.
With 90+ colors between Tinker Dust and Luster Dust, Bakell® has given sugar artists everywhere the tools to make the confection creations of their dreams come true. Whether you're looking for the easiest way to apply edible glitter for drinks or need to add a shine with a specific color to bakes, Bakell® continues to deliver kitchen gear people look forward to using.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakell® food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
