Longtime Prosecutor Appointed Clinton County Judge

Judge-designee Henry will assume office on April 10.

Attorney David Henry was appointed today as the new judge for Clinton County Municipal Court.

Henry will begin his term on April 10. He fills the seat of the late Judge Michael Daugherty, who passed away in September 2022. Henry will be on the ballot for the primary election in May.

He has extensive experience as a prosecutor. Most recently, he was municipal prosecutor for the city of Wilmington and village of Blanchester, and the village solicitor for Sabina. Henry has also been a prosecutor for Clinton and Highland counties, and Miami Municipal Court. He also worked for the Ohio Attorney General as a senior assistant attorney general and the deputy director of professional standards.

Henry is licensed to practice in all Ohio courts, the U.S. District Court Ohio Northern and Southern Divisions, and the U.S. Sixth Circuit of Appeals.