Ayzenberg Group Welcomes Back David Sarkissian As New Director of Social Innovation
In this new role, Sarkissian will help brands harness the power of social by developing high-impact campaigns that will drive real value for their business.
[Ayzenberg] has always been at the cutting edge of art, technology, culture and media ... I want to continue this tradition and help brands connect with their audience, wherever they call home.”PASADENA, CA, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayzenberg Group announced today that David Sarkissian, former global product education lead at TikTok, has rejoined the agency as director of social innovation. In this new role, Sarkissian will help brands harness the power of social platforms by developing high-impact, mobile-first campaigns that will drive real value for their business.
— David Sarkissian, Director of Social Innovation
Sarkissian previously worked at Ayzenberg for over two years before joining ByteDance in 2019 and then TikTok a year later. During his first stint at Ayzenberg, Sarkissian played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding the agency’s reach, designing, managing and executing social media projects across multiple channels and platforms with communities with members numbering in the millions.
“David was part of our 1.0 social innovation practice more than 10 years ago. The world of social has changed considerably in that time, always demanding a new insider perspective on reaching novel audiences through constantly emerging channels and products,” said Eric Ayzenberg, CEO of Ayzenberg Group. “We’re endlessly learning and building expertise, this time to capitalize on social commerce, and are pleased to share that David is coming back to Ayzenberg—after spending almost three years at TikTok—to continue supercharging our social innovation supergroup.”
While at TikTok, Sarkissian worked in the company’s monetization products department, leading a team that educated brands all over the world on how to leverage TikTok for Business products to grow their enterprise.
“Being in a global role, I had the opportunity to work with stakeholders across the world,” Sarkissian said. “This experience taught me how to work with people from different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives. It also reinforced the power of effective communication and storytelling. At the end of the day, if people can’t instantly understand what your product does and how to talk about it, you’re going to struggle with adoption.”
Sarkissian's return to Ayzenberg comes at a time of significant growth for the agency. With his expertise in social innovation, Sarkissian is well-positioned to help the agency continue to stay ahead of the curve and deliver impactful solutions to its clients.
“The Ayzenberg Group has always been at the cutting edge of art, technology, culture and media,” Sarkissian said. “As director of social innovation, I want to continue this tradition and help brands connect with their audience, wherever they call home.”
About Ayzenberg Group
Since 1993, Ayzenberg Group has been a key player in how brands communicate to audiences through social, digital and influencer marketing, creating solutions for some of the biggest and best brands in the world. Ayzenberg Group is currently one of the largest privately held agencies on the West Coast with three decades of experience and expertise in creating and sharing brand stories for a wide range of forward-thinking companies.
