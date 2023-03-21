Recovery Assets Times Two for Treasure and Artifacts Hunting at Four Proven Shipwreck Sites: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BLIS)

New NFT Gaming and Collectible Venture for $BLIS

Experienced Marine Recovery Company Working on Historic Shipwrecks in the Treasure Laden Florida and Caribbean Area.

Successful History Recovering Treasure & Artifacts of High Value.

Two Full Crews Added for 2023 Season, Doubling Effort of Previous Years.

Specially Built Out Search and Recovery Vessel and Whaler Boat Acquired and Ready for Current Operations.

Creation of NFT Gaming Project and Launch of Collectibles.

Operations Commencing for 2023 Season with Expanded Operations on Four New Treasure Wreck Sites.

First Revenue Earned from the Sale of Treasure.

Plans for Reality Television Series Based on Company Operations.



Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.BLIS, is a Shipwreck Treasure Recovery and Asset Acquisition Company with ongoing and future sites for the search and recovery of priceless treasure and artifacts from historic shipwrecks off the shores of Florida and throughout the Caribbean at known, proven, treasure sites.

BLIS has taken on Kane Fisher of the Fisher Family as Operations Manager, and has paired with other partners with ongoing productive and rich treasure finds off the Coast of Florida, as well as other sites at other select locations around islands and locals throughout the Caribbean. BLIS has already had many successes on-site locations as well as gathering very valuable artifacts as holdings. BLIS is pairing with the best of all proven sites, permitted, or under Admiralty claims as partners to not only recover the treasure, but as well BLIS has been making progress on a treasure recovery gaming app, and an ongoing reality series for television.

Two Full Crews for Continued Operations on Proven Treasure Wreck Areas

On March 21st BLIS announced that with the acquisition of its new vessel M/V Bottomline, as well as a supporting vessel, the Company is ready to enter its third season for treasure recovery off the proven wreck sites of 1715 Fleet vessels off the East Coast of Florida beginning in April 2023. During the past two seasons in both 2021 and 2022, BLIS, using single crews in the prior two years and single vessels has had successful recoveries of treasure and artifacts. That now will be more than doubled as BLIS will use not only the specifically designed Bottomline exceptionally outfitted for treasure finding and recovery of the known, proven 1715 fleet area. The area is rich with numerous finds still to be found and will be explored in areas untouched, and even those that have been searched are full of other artifacts and treasures that the ocean exposes after storms and shifting of the undersea area.

Most of all, with the acquisition of the Bottomline, BLIS expects that since it was built out and outfitted by its current new Captain will be a leader in finding the treasure among all those who are contracted to find treasure in the area. 11 ships of the 1715 Fleet went down on the single night of July 30, 1715, and their official manifests were well documented for the Spanish crown. What is more, is that the vessels carried what was carried unofficially by the crew and passengers, such as massive quantities of jewelry and other items so that they could not be taxed by the crown on arrival in Spain. Many experts see this "contraband" carried as potentially as much or more than those items on the official manifests. What is certain is that tens to hundreds of millions of dollars of jewels, coins and artifacts remain on the sea floor to be found.

New Recovery Vessel Acquired for New Crew and Operations in Proven Treasure Area

On March 14th BLIS announced that had acquired a specially built out search and recovery vessel which is outfitted for large treasure recovery off the East Coast of Florida, in current operations. BLIS acquired the Motor Vessel "Bottomline," a 36-foot Chris Craft Commander, with dual super-charged engines and dual props, with built-out blowers for each propeller for treasure recovery, along with numerous other equipment pieces for operations including detection and dive equipment. As well, BLIS acquired a 17-foot whaler to add to the fleet for operations with the Bottomline, acting as an anchor and diver vessel.

"This acquisition means that BLIS now has a dedicated treasure recovery vessel that is an asset of the Company, specially built out for operations to recovery treasure on current operations," stated CEO Craig A. Huffman. "This means we have our contracted vessel and crew, and now our own treasure operations vessel with a new special crew that will be announced in the near future. As a matter of fact, the boat was built out by the very experienced treasure Captain, with decades of experience, which we will have for operations, and an expected huge recovery season."

BLIS expects the Bottomline will operate with the new crew out of the Sebastian, Florida inlet for operations on the 1715 fleet area, joining the existing contracted vessel for the 2023 season of exploration and recovery.

BLIS has also has been advised that the division of the 2022 treasure season will be made in the next 60 days, and BLIS will be able to report the division of the artifacts and treasure recovered its estimated value.

BLIS Announces NFT Collection and Creation of World of Treasure Game

On February 27th BLIS announced the creation of an exclusive NFT and gaming project, World of Treasure, set for launch of the first NFTs of the collection for sale in March of 2023. Such NFT collection will be part of the first "Pirate 888" collection and has been developed under Kraken Treasure, LLC, which BLIS helped found and holds a 40% ownership.

From the sale of the NFTs, based on the Pirate and Treasure theme, BLIS will realize revenues to support treasure wreck operations and searches, as well the Game World of Treasure, commerce and entertainment, being developed will be owned in part as well. This is the launch of the second prong of the BLIS business plan, which was gaming and entertainment. All done, without any cost to the shareholder and no dilution of shares, only expected revenues, which are now being realized even in the presale of the NFT. The purchase of the NFTs will result in direct revenue for BLIS and the game buildout of the treasure-based game, at no BLIS cost.

The World of Treasure (WOT) NFT collection is inspired by BLIS treasure searches and will include an initial 200 NFT collectibles of the Pirate Theme, which will be sold and include numerous rights to the in-game purchases and entry into treasure giveaways. Each NFT is a unique digital blockchain collectible, first starting the Pirate series, which has already been built out for sale. The project has been completed for the NFT experience, with the collection already resulting in pre-sales for WOT and revenue for the Company. BLIS and WOT expect the collection to gain enormous traction, since its inception, just in the past month, has over 10,000 Twitter followers and over 4,000 Telegram followers worldwide all through organic growth. The sales of such NFTs vary in values for sale. BLIS will realize revenue and profit from such sales, which will enable BLIS to fund treasure endeavors and grow the Company.

World of Treasure was developed to enter the NFT collectible market and to lead to entry into the large gaming app and online industry with a pirate and treasure theme game, and interactive marketplace. The first BLIS NFT collection, the 888 Pirate NFT collection, will be rolled out for public collection and purchase on March 15, 2023. The NFT collection can be seen at the World of Treasure website, www.worldoftreasure.io.

Follow the development and group of interested persons on Telegram at t.me/worldoftreasuregame and on Twitter at @WOTnftgame. In addition, WOT will sponsor real-world on-shore treasure hunts at selected locations, for real treasure and valuable other items. WOT will include advertised offerings, with live music, shops, and the ability to own and develop metaverse islands property.

World of Treasure is set for the key main points for the NFT collection:

BLIS collectible NFTs called "888 PIRATE CLUB" features a player-owned economy where players have complete ownership of their digital assets and can buy, sell, and trade them inside our NFT marketplace

The World of Treasure game will evolve around 1,000 islands, each divided in 100 lots, registered as NFTs

The gaming industry is a $200 billion annual business. World of Treasure is the first game connecting treasure hunting and the metaverse

5,000 galleon style ships NFTs will give players the option to own unique vessels, with ONLY 8,888 PIRATE NFTs will be sold

Follow BLIS at its Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. The BLIS website will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and the gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

