Natural Sweeteners Market Size 2022 | Global Industry Report, Trends and Forecast 2027

The global natural sweeteners market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

IMARC Group latest research study “Natural Sweeteners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that the global natural sweeteners market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

Natural sweeteners are used to add sweetness to different food products and beverages. These sweeteners are derived from natural sources, such as plants and fruits, and include stevia, agave nectar, dates, and coconut sugar. They are low in calories and do not contain artificial ingredients and chemicals. Moreover, they are lower in glycemic index than sugar, thereby does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. Natural sweeteners, including honey and maple syrup, contain various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are beneficial for health and help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and improve the overall gut health. In addition, they contain anti-inflammatory properties that assist in alleviating symptoms of arthritis and allergies. As natural sweeteners do not contribute to tooth decay, they are widely used as an alternative to refined sugar and artificial sweeteners, which have negative health effects when consumed in excess.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-sweeteners-market/requestsample

Natural Sweeteners Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, are catalyzing the demand for low-calorie and low-glycemic index sweeteners that can help manage these conditions. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, as more people are becoming aware about the negative impact of consuming excessive amounts of sugar and artificial sweeteners, there is an increase in the demand for natural sweeteners. This, in confluence with a significant increase in organic and minimally processed food, is creating a favorable market outlook worldwide.

Moreover, key market players are introducing innovative products, such as monk fruit extract and allulose, to meet the evolving needs of consumers. They are also focusing on producing new formulations to make natural sweeteners easier to use in cooking and baking. Apart from this, the increasing usage of mobile applications that facilitate easy availability of natural sweeteners at the doorstep through e-commerce websites, coupled with secured payment gateways, are bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of people adopting veganism is further catalyzing the demand for healthy and more natural alternatives to traditional sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Besides this, increasing adoption of natural sweeteners in the treatment of throat infections, tuberculosis, thirst, hiccups, fatigue, dizziness, hepatitis, constipation, worm infestation, piles, eczema, healing of ulcers, and wounds on account of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are strengthening the market. Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes and expansion of e-commerce websites are stimulating the growth of the market around the world.

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5581&flag=F

Global Natural Sweeteners Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Natural Sweeteners Companies:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, FoodChem International Corporation, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Herboveda India, Ingredion Incorporated, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd, PureCircle Ltd, Pyure Brands LLC, Roquette Frères, Sweetly Stevia USA and Tate & Lyle PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet Proteins

Others



Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Solid and Crystals



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-To-Customer (B2C)

Business To Business (B2B)



Breakup by Application:

Bakery Products

Confectioneries and Gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy Products

Frozen Desserts

Tabletop Sweeteners

Pharmaceutical Products

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5581&flag=C



If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Natural Sweeteners Market Size 2022 | Global Industry Report, Trends and Forecast 2027