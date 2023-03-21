Hale Na Koa O Hanakahi (Hilo)

Officials from the State of Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi County joined representatives from EAH Housing and Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Memorial at the end of February 2023 to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking and Hawaiian blessing to officially mark the start of construction for Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi, a new senior rental housing community for veterans, in Hilo.

EAH Housing is partnering with Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial, Inc. (HIVM) to develop 92 new, affordable rental units that will represent the residential component of a master-planned complex that will also include a new veterans center and community-based outpatient clinic on 5.5 acres on West Kawili Street, across the from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo campus, that is owned by Hawaiʻi County.

The $45 million project is being fund through $24 million in Hula Mae Multi-Family (HMMF) bond financing along with $16.6 million in Rental Housing Revolving Fund (RHRF) loans and approximately $2 million in annual state and federal low-income housing tax credits from HHFDC. The major investor in those credits include Enterprise Community Partners, with permanent financing from Bank of Hawaiʻi.

The one-bedroom units will be available to veterans, surviving spouses and other income-qualified seniors age 62 and older who earn between 30% to 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), as determined annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We at HHFDC are pleased to partner with EAH Housing, the County of Hawaiʻi, and the Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Memorial on this thoughtfully designed and much-needed project,” HHFDC Executive Director Denise Iseri-Matsubara said. “Many of our most successful affordable housing projects become reality when alliances are forged between the private sector and various branches of government—and this is the model we have here. EAH Housing has proven to be a reliable and quality partner in the development of affordable housing ventures on Kauaʻi, Oahu and Maui. We hope that Hale Nā Koa ’O Hanakahi will be the first of many EAH Housing communities on Hawaiʻi island.”

For more information on leasing, please submit contact information via EAH’s website or call (808) 439-6286.