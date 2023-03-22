FEMAGING EXCHANGE HOSTS CONVERSATION ON WHAT OLDER ASIAN WOMEN WANT IN HEALTH AND WELLNESS
HEALTH AND WELLNESS Virtual Event Also Highlights 2023 FemAging Report Which Challenges Perceptions About Women 40+ in Health, Wellness and Technology
The FemAging Project has been a leader in helping to identify and drive understanding of the growing FemAging market, along with the unique ways women of color are impacted by aging and menopause.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9am PT/12pm ET, the FemAging Project and Keiretsu SoCal, in association with AARP, will host the last of its FemAging Exchange Conversation series virtually on women of color ages 40+ “Revealing the Unique Health, Wellness and Innovation Preferences of Older Asian American Women Report.”
— Edna Kane Williams, Senior Vice President, AARP
The conversation, moderated by television personality Michaela Pereira, will feature physician Wen Shen, MD, MPH of Johns Hopkins Medicine; investor Alice Zheng, Principal, RH Capital, and innovator Frances Tang, Founder, Awkward Essentials and Felicia Brown Senior Advisor for AARP on Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses.
“Women of color 40+ have specific needs in terms of what they want in health, wellness and technology that aren’t always addressed in the mainstream,” says Denise Pines, Co-Founder of the FemAging Project. “Since we launched the FemAging Project in 2019, we have seen great improvements in the availability of products, services and innovations targeting women in this demographic. But, much more work needs to be done. The FemAging 2023 report features data, analysis and strategic innovation advice that can help drive global FemAging innovation further ahead in the months and years to come.”
“The FemAging Project has been a leader in helping to identify and drive understanding of the growing FemAging market, along with the unique ways women of color are impacted by aging and menopause,” said Edna Kane Williams, Senior Vice President, AARP. “We look forward to seeing how innovators respond to the opportunities and insights presented in the research.”
Key FemAging Index insights include:
• 58% of respondents have significant or very high concerns about their ability to remain active, healthy, and independent as they age.
• Women facing health issues associated with aging and hormonal changes due to perimenopause and menopause are focused on sleep management,
stress/anxiety, and cognitive issues (i.e., reduced ability to concentrate and forgetfulness).
Key FemAging Index insights about Asian Women:
• 72% of Older Asian American women show interest in FemAging solutions
• Older Asian women are technology-adoption trend-setters in some areas. 41% of women ages 40-65 use voice-enabled solutions (such as Alexa/Siri),
30% utilize “smart home” technologies (i.e., thermostats and appliances) and 8% report using digital/cryptocurrencies.
• 41% of Asian American women ages 40 and older are serving as caregivers
Please visit www.femaging.com to register for the free virtual event or to download the 2023 report. On April 13, the Project will hold the Fast Pitch Competition, in partnership with Keiretsu Forum SoCal, which will feature FemAging innovators competing for cash and in-kind services. To learn more, visit www.femaging.com/femagingera.
About The FemAging Project
The FemAging® Project provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research, strategy, education, and intelligence that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+. Learn more about the Project at www.femaging.com.
About AARP
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age.
