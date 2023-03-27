CureMatch and Mprobe Partner to Help Cancer Patients Determine Optimal Treatments
CureMatch will leverage mProbe’s targeted proteomics platform to assess individual proteins within patients’ tumor tissues.
We are excited to be partnering with CureMatch to provide proteomic information to CureMatch’s platform for clinical guidance.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power precision medicine support for oncology, is proud to announce a collaboration with mProbe Inc., a premier CLIA-certified targeted proteomics company. mProbe utilizes a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complex diseases such as cancer.
CureMatch analyzes an individual patient’s genetic sequencing report to determine which drug combinations, out of the millions possible, could most effectively treat their cancer. It then provides oncologists with clear, accessible, predictive treatment analysis in an easy-to-read report that equips them with actionable knowledge tailored for each unique case. The collaboration between CureMatch and mProbe will provide oncologists with additional information to treat cancer. The alliance will also further enhance CureMatch’s ability to accurately match cancer patients to the most effective therapies based on their disease type and molecular makeup.
While DNA mutations in a tumor are what cause malignant growth, most cancer medicines actually act on the proteins in the tumor to block or alter metabolic reactions, which stops the tumor from growing. mProbe specializes in deep phenotyping of tumor tissues, in order to provide oncologists with information about proteomic pathways that drive an individual patient’s tumor biology. “We are excited to be partnering with CureMatch to provide proteomic information to CureMatch’s platform for clinical guidance,” said, Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil, Ph.D., Senior Director of R&D at mProbe. “Our partnership will accelerate the adoption of proteomics for clinical use,” said, Peter Chen, CEO of mProbe.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with mProbe to bring a comprehensive, data-driven approach to precision medicine,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “By combining mProbe’s powerful data and analytics capabilities with CureMatch’s innovative KRR (knowledge, representation & reasoning) AI precision medicine platform, we will be able to provide oncology providers with actionable insights to drive better outcomes for cancer patients.”
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
About mProbe
mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company based in Palo Alto, California is committed to promoting human health in the fields of precision diagnostics and healthcare analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic approach to transform the disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment paradigm. For more information, please visit www.mprobe.com
