Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Helps Homeowner Stop Foreclosure and Obtain Free Loan Modification.
LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Stripe was one of many Americans who lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Struggling to make her mortgage payments, her lender-initiated foreclosure proceedings on her property. She was $68,506.66 delinquent on her mortgage. Desperate to save her home, Kathleen applied for a loan modification - a written agreement that changed the original mortgage terms to make payments more affordable. However, her application was rejected by the lender due to inaccuracies.
Thankfully, Kathleen didn't give up hope. She did the research on Google for help and discovered the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates who has 5-star Google reviews and A+ BBB rating.
After filling out an online form on covidhomeassist.org, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helped her apply for forbearance with zero out-of-pocket cost., it was an agreement between the lender and borrower to suspend mortgage payments, preventing foreclosure temporarily.
But the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates didn't stop there, after working hard with the lender, they assisted Kathleen modify her loan with an interest rate reduction from 6.625% to a low fixed rate of 3.500% and lowered her monthly mortgage payments by more than 25% .
Kathleen sincerely appreciated the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for their hard work in obtaining such a suitable loan modification. Their main goal is to educate homeowners on various options to avoid foreclosure and financial hardship.
If you're facing similar challenges with your mortgage, you can contact the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for help at (855) 622-2435 or visit their website at https://nacalaw.org.
J De La Vega
