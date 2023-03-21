Submit Release
Governor Ivey Sends Strong General Fund and Education Trust Fund Proposals to Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday transmitted strong General Fund and Education Trust Fund proposals to the Alabama Legislature.

Upon doing so, Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

“Alabama, especially considering the state of the nation’s economy, is on sound footing. Our budgets are strong, and that is, no doubt, because of the fiscally conservative approach we have taken and continue to take. Just as every Alabama family budgets to invest, pay their debts and increase their savings, my budget proposals do just that for our state. From returning our taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars back to them to making historic investments in our students’ education, these budgets will help foster a strong Alabama today and a stronger Alabama tomorrow.” – Governor Kay Ivey  

The governor highlighted some of her budget priorities during her recent state of the state address: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2023/03/governor-iveys-state-of-the-state-address-2023/

Summaries of the General Fund and Education Trust Fund are attached, as well as copies of the General Fund supplemental and Education Trust Fund supplemental.

