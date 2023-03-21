Geneverse Now In-Store At Micro Center Computer and Electronic Stores

This "Best of CES" Indoor-Safe Generator is Now Available at a Micro Center Near You

Geneverse hits nation-wide Micro Center shelves, making compact alternative power readily accessible to the Ohio-headquartered retailer's 25 locations across the United States.

Micro Center customers can now purchase Geneverse Solar Generators in-store, which provide a gas-free, indoor-safe, and solar-capable source of power for a variety of applications. In-store accessibility marks a significant milestone for Geneverse as it seeks to make the most versatile, affordable, and reliable form of backup energy more widely accessible.

"We are thrilled to have a trusted partner like Micro Center to introduce their loyal customer base to our product line in-person," said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "To see our product on the shelves of one of the nation's leading tech and electronic device suppliers is something we're very proud of, and we look forward to being well-received by Micro Center customers who are looking for environmentally friendly solutions to backup energy storage."

With winter storms and other emergency situations leaving many Americans without electricity, a Geneverse is the ideal solution for maintaining power to essential home appliances, like refrigerators, space heaters, televisions, and cell phones. Geneverse's Solar Generators are high-efficiency battery-based backup power systems that can be recharged through a traditional wall outlet, car adapter, and Geneverse solar panels available in a variety of bundles and output levels to suit a home's need.

"We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to purchase Geneverse in our stores," said Meg Adrion, Director of Digital Marketing at Micro Center. "The demand for renewable energy sources is growing, and we are committed to providing our customers with products that meet their needs and align with their values."

This announcement comes after Geneverse's successful CES debut in the international tech show's Smart Home section, where visitors got a sneak peek look at Geneverse product packaging for in-store displays.

Micro Center customers can purchase Geneverse Solar Generators in-store at all 25 locations and online at MicroCenter.com. Geneverse products come with a 5-year warranty and are backed by Geneverse's commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Geneverse

Geneverse is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, specializing in solar generators and solar panels. The company is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by providing affordable, efficient, and reliable renewable energy solutions. For more information, please visit geneverse.com.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-five large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service and pioneered 18-minute in-store pickup for online orders starting in 2009. Customers can visit Micro Center's 25 stores (with a 26th location coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and Indianapolis (coming soon).

