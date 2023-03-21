SightMD Welcomes Charles D. Mayron, MD to its Expert Team

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Charles D. Mayron, M.D. to its expert team.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 21, 2023

SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Charles D. Mayron, M.D. to its expert team.

Charles D. Mayron, M.D. is a board-certified ophthalmologist, retinal specialist, and surgeon having over 30 years of experience. Dr. Mayron is experienced in treating macular degeneration/pucker, diabetic retinopathy, flashes and floaters, retinal detachments, and other diseases affecting the posterior section of the human eye. Dr. Mayron completed his vitreo-retinal surgery and medical retina fellowship at the University of Virginia Medical Center and his ophthalmology residency at the New York University Medical Center. He earned his medical degree at New York University. His undergraduate studies were completed at Columbia College, Columbia University. Dr. Mayron's addition to SightMD expands the retinal eye care capabilities available at the practice. Dr. Mayron will be seeing patients at our locations in Smithtown (260 Middle Country Rd Suite 201, Smithtown, NY 11787) and Bayshore (375 E Main St Suite 24, Bay Shore, NY 11706).

When asked what excites him most about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Mayron said "I was attracted to SightMD's tradition of commitment to putting the patient care first by having the top equipment, high quality technical team members, and subspecialty excellence with a 7 day a week access for patients. As a New Yorker born, raised and educated and having worked upstate I found it a good opportunity to continue high level care on Long Island which I have spent years visiting family. I hope to continue publishing educational subjects in Retina in the years to come.​​"

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or fgalinanes@sightgrowthpartners.com

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of 39 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmdny.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sightmd_welcomes_charles_d_mayron_md_to_its_expert_team/prweb19173375.htm